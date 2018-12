12 Gift Ideas Based on Your Loved One's Zodiac Sign

It's okay, we know you and your friends obsess over your horoscopes. Whether you check in monthly to W's very own Astro Poets to see what the stars have in store for you, or if you're more of a Susan Miller devotee, chances are you take it all very seriously. We do, too—and that is why this holiday season, W has curated an ultimate gift guide for your best friends, your sisters, anyone in your life who actually knows their rising sign based on the zodiac. We're not going to play favorites here, as we've curated something special for each sign, but artistic Pisces should have the new Dior Lady Art bag on their wish list and Virgo should indeed ask for the new Van Cleef and Arpels Zodiac watch (she does love keeping to a schedule, after all). While we all love big gifts, amazing things come in small packages, too, and we love the stocking stuffer gifts below for Gemini, Libra, and Capricorns. Finish up all of your holiday shopping using our ultimate guide to zodiac sign gift ideas, below. And if you're just getting started on your holiday shopping? Check out all of W’s ultimate gift guides, here