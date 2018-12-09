12 Gift Ideas Based on Your Loved One's Zodiac Sign

Geminis are complex—they are expressive, quick-witted, intelligent, serious—and have a flirtatious side. That flirty side lends itself to their love of fresh, citrus scents, like this purse-sized Marc Jacobs Eau de Toilette.
Buy now: Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Purse Spray, 20 mL, $56, neimanmarcus.com.
Libras feel the need to make peace and keep things perfectly in balance. This sometimes mean that they don't speak out about their own needs, which can be a stressor. So help the Libra in your life find their balance with jeweler Paige Novick's pouch of crystals. This mix of quartz, tiger's eye, selenite, and peacock are especially helpful in finding balance.
Buy now: Paige Novick PPT 2 Go Balance Crystal Pouch, $60, ahalife.com.
Aries are passionate people; they say what they feel and run off to do whatever makes their heart content. Impulsiveness isn't always the best trait, but when it comes to shopping for that Aries, it can be! Doesn't Aries need a new last sec party dress for the New Year's Eve bash? Look no further than this little black dress from Rotate, a cool new Scandi label designed by Copenhagen influencers Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars and sold exclusively online at Net-A-Porter.
Buy now: Rotate by Birger Christensen, $330, netaporter.com.
Capricorns are known to be hard working and grounded, yet can often be combative as well. No wonder they sometimes find themselves feeling exhausted. Recharge with a martini—the alcoholic kind or the Goop kind, which is an emotional detox bath soak. A great gift idea for the Capricorn who is ready to put 2018 to bed.
Buy now: Goop 'Martini' bath soak, $35, goop.com.
Ambitious and loyal, a Leo is the queen of her pack. She is warm and cheerful, but she also wants the best of the best and isn't afraid to go after it. These new Roger Vivier shoes, a glamorous update on a classic, are fit for a queen.
Buy now: Roger Vivier Très Vivier shoe, $1,595, 24sevres.com.
Taurus can get a bad rap. They are often stubborn and flashy, but at the least they have good taste. This holiday season, gift her exactly what she wants—her favorite red lipstick, in flashy, bright red.
Buy now: Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Minis, $15, sephora.com.
Aquarians, according to the Astro Poets, are inventive, cerebral, and honest, and they are also known to be friendly, loyal, and they lean toward humanitarian activities. She would love to receive this zodiac sign necklace as a holiday gift from her close friends.
Buy now: Astley Clarke Aquarius necklace, $72, farfetch.com.
Sagittarius is a wild child. She's intense, adventurous, rebellious—and always on the go. Acknowledged as the sign that does the most globe-trotting, these cherry red luggage tags will be sure to make her luggage easy to spot as she's dashing from one locale to the next.
Buy now: Aspinal of London luggage tags, $75, orchardmile.com.
Stable, reliable, and obsessively organized to a fault, Virgo needs structure to her daily life. In addition to her diary planner and her to do list, this gorgeous Van Cleef & Arpels white gold, tsavorite, onyx, and diamond zodiac watch will allow her to meet deadlines and be on time for all occasions in style.
Buy now: Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Zodiac Lumineux Virgo watch, $148,000, vancleefarpels.com.
Mysterious, sexual, and often times very spiritual, the Scorpio in your life has definitely tried out more Karma Sutra positions than you even know of. She'll love this set from Province Apothecary. Lover's oil is made with rose and cedar wood, while the sex oil includes coconut oil and vitamin E.
Buy now: Province Apothecary set, $34, goop.com.
Cancers, like their sign the crab, hold on fiercely to those what love. Loyal and sympathetic, your Cancer friend will love to cozy up in this eco-friendly sweater, and then pull you in for a big warm hug, too.
Buy now: Everlane fleece sweater, made from recycled polyester, $55, everlane.com.
Pisces are known to be the most artistic and creative of all the zodiac signs. Whether it's creating masterpieces on canvas, or putting together a thoughtful outfit, Pisces express themselves in visual ways. For the holidays, gift the Pisces in your life Dior Lady Art bag, created in collaboration with the artist Mickalene Thomas. The brand new bag just launched this weekend at Art Basel Miami Beach.
Buy now: Dior bag, price upon request, Miami Design District boutique, (305) 576-4632.