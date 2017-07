Gigi and Bella Hadid, the Kardashians, and Rita Ora Show Why It's Time to Invest in a Chainmail Dress

Earlier this week, the singer Rita Ora became the latest in a series of celebrities to wear Paco Rabanne's red chainmail dress, following models Winnie Harlow and Alanna Arrington in showing off what's now, apparently, an iconic look. Even before Paris Hilton wore silver chainmail for her 21st birthday , supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell showed up to a DeBeers party in London in twinning Versace; and even before that, Rabanne turned the Paris fashion world on its head with his designed that eschewed sewing machines in favor of jump rings and pliers. Now, chainmail is coming back in a big way, thanks to not only the latest Rabanne collections—which Charlize Theron wore in her August cover shoot —but also custom looks for the Jenners, the Hadids, and a Kardashian or two. And chainmail is a look so good, anyone can wear it—just ask Michelle Obama