Gigi and Bella Hadid, the Kardashians, and Rita Ora Show Why It's Time to Invest in a Chainmail Dress

Gigi Hadid in Versace at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show red carpet in Paris, France, November 2016.
Kim Kardashian in custom Lanyu couture at the de Grisogono party during the Cannes Film Festival in Paris, France, May 2016.
Kylie Jenner in custom La Bourgeoisie for the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, January 2017.
Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss were actually the ones who set the standard way back in the '90s with their coordinating silver chainmail dresses, both by Versace, in London, England, June 1999.
Paris Hilton in the prototypical chainmail dress at her 21st birthday in New York, New York, May 2002.
Kendall Jenner copped Paris Hilton's look for her own 21st birthday, wearing custom La Bourgeoisie in Los Angeles, California, November 2016.
Bella Hadid in Fannie Schiavoni arriving at her 20th birthday party in New York, New York, October 2016.
Michelle Obama in custom Atelier Versace for her final state dinner as first lady of the United States in Washington, D.C., October 2016.
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in Balmain at the brand's afterparty during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 2016.
Alanna Arrington also wore Paco Rabanne's red chainmail dress, here, to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show red carpet in Paris, France, November 2016.
Winnie Harlow wore Paco Rabanne—a red chainmail dress that has also been worn by Alanna Arrington and Rita Ora—to the Balmain afterparty in Paris, France, March 2017.
Rita Ora was at least the third celebrity to wear Paco Rabanne's hitmaker red chainmail mini during a performance in London, England, June 2017.
Kylie Jenner at Jeremy Scott's Fall 2017 show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, February 2017.
Lady Gaga adapted the look for an appearance on Saturday Night Live, opting for a chainmail cropped top and shorts with fringe instead of a dress, October 2016.
Lais Ribeiro in Balmain at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show red carpet in Paris, France, November 2016.