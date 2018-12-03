Gigi Hadid Has Perfected Her Model Off-Duty Style

Like most teens in 2012, Gigi Hadid had a love of cool printed pants. Worn with her natural wavy hair and tan accessories, the young model showed an early sense of style.
Less than two years later, Hadid had blossomed from traditional teen to mega model off-duty—and she had the leather jacket, black skinnies, and leopard print boots to prove it.
The model was all smiles at the 2014 Kids’ Choice Awards with a fun blue and white look befitting of the occasion…
And again showed off her stellar off-duty style in a striped shirtdress and Chanel boots in New York.
The model is known for her versatility. Here, she wears a minimalist Calvin Klein Collection number at the brand’s 2014 Reveal fragrance launch party.
She showed off a cool, scraped-back ‘do at the OnePiece New York Concept Store Grand Opening, worn with a cozy grey sweater dress, brown embossed knee-high boots, and a teal Balenciaga clutch.
And really showed her star power at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a slinky Versace dress.
Hadid’s style has since continued to be sleeker and sleeker, as evidenced by the ivory Tom Ford gown and tan Aquazurra sandals she wore to the 2015 amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala…
The shimmering Atelier Swrovski and Michael Kors jumpsuit she wore to the CFDA Awards…
And, most recently, the branded Mikhael Kale jacket and Christian Louboutin booties she sported at the MuchMusic Awards. #Hadid for the win.
Out on a date with then-boyfriend Joe Jonas at L'Avenue, Hadid opted for a sporty Versace dress in Paris, France, September 2015.
Hadid and Kendall Jenner wore straight-off-the-runway Balmain looks (and swapped hair colors while they were at it) during Olivier Rousteing's Fall 2017 Balmain after party in Paris, France, March 2016.
A longtime fan and model for Rousteing, Hadid wore another one of his designs for Balmain attending a dinner he hosted during the Spring 2016 collections in Paris, France, September 2015.
Hadid wore a daring sheer Yanina Couture dress with a La Perla bodysuit to the Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles" awards, where she observed little sister Bella Hadid nab the Model of the Year award, in West Hollywood, California, March 2016.
Hadid made headlines with her new (later revealed to be faux) bangs, but her Versace suit was no less attention-getting. Here, she walks the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California, April 2016.
Hadid was in the midst of promoting her first collection with Tommy Hilfiger when the designer was honored at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards — so, appropriately enough, she wore a daring iridescent gown by Hilfiger to support the designer, in New York, New York, September 2016.
Hadid proves there's Tommy for all occasions, here under the brutal New York City heat dome, July 2016.
Hadid looked every inch the Victoria's Secret veteran as she strolled out of a fitting in Brandon Maxwell in New York, New York, November 2016.
Gigi Hadid rocked a Fleur Du Mal bodysuit hosting a dinner with Stuart Weitzman to celebrate the opening of his new flagship in London, England, November 2016.
Hadid, in Atelier Versace chain mail, joined sister Bella (who walked her first-ever Victoria's Secret show last year) on the pink carpet at the lingerie brand's afterparty in Paris, France, November 2016.
Hadid put the rest of New Yorkers to shame in the chic-est possible look during the polar vortex: a Victoria Beckham coat, Mansur Gavriel bag, Karen Walker sunglasses, and Freda Salvador boots, in New York, New York, December 2016.
While touring the world in support of her new Gigi x Tommy collaboration, Hadid has pulled out a Tommy Hilfiger look for every situation — here, in Paris, France, February 2017.
Ever the early adopter of a street style trend, Hadid works a pair of plaid Miaou jeans, looking every inch the British punk goddess in Paris, France, March 2017.
Hadid broke the cardinal rule of New Yorkers everywhere, wearing a slouchy all-white ensemble after a bout of fresh snow and before Memorial Day with an M2Malletier bag. You can take the girl out of Calabasas, but you can't take Calabasas out of the girl.
Gigi Hadid's enviable crop top selection showcases her enviable abs. Here, she wears an embellished Sally LaPoint sweatsuit in New York, New York, April 2017.
Hadid wore a pair of green striped Morgan Lane pajamas, perfecting the rolled-out-of-bed look while out in New York, New York, April 2017.
Hadid perfected the high street look in a Topshop denim jacket with a Holzweiler hoodie, Amo jeans, and black combat boots while out in New York, New York, April 2017.
Supermodels also shop at Party City — Hadid was spotted in a very understated tee-and-jeans combination while scoping out decor for a party at her Noho apartment in New York, New York, April 2017.
Gigi Hadid seen on the streets of Manhattan on September 08, 2018 in New York, NY. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Gigi Hadid looks crisp in an all white suit on October 23, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Denim-on-denim for a Rangers game as Gigi Hadid is seen arriving at MSG on 34street on March 12, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.