Gisele Bundchen Is a Master of Effortless Glamour on the Red Carpet

Posing at the LVMH Tower Honoring Christian De Portzampare event in 1999, model Gisele Bundchen wore her long hair in effortlessly messy waves.
Showcasing the $15 million 'Fantasy Bra' at the grand opening of Victoria's Secret in New York in 2000, Bundchen wore her golden blonde locks in perfectly blown out curls.
Wearing her hair in a tousled up do with a mauve glossy lip, Bundchen looked glamorous yet casual at the 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards in 2001.
At the 7th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2001, Bundchen wore her shoulder-length locks in a sleek straight style with a hint of blush on her cheeks.
At the Twin Towers Fund at Bergdorf Goodman's in 2001, Bundchen wore her shiny locks in messy wave with a satin mauve lip.
Bundchen added glamorous, glitzy accessories to her otherwise beachy, wavy hairstyle at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2003.
Wearing her hair in a sleek high pony with blunt bangs and luminous skin, Bundchen looked elegant at the 2003 Costume Institute Gala.
With sun-kissed skin and blonde highlighted curls, Bundchen was the ultimate beach babe at the Victoria's Secret 'Angels Across America' Los Angeles store event in 2004.
At the Los Angeles Victoria's Secret Store in 2004, Bundchen paired a pale pink lip with a tousled high pony and face-framing, center-parted bangs.
Skipping her typical beachy waves, Bundchen rocked her sleek straight locks middle-parted at the Victoria's Secret "Backstage Sexy" photo book preview in 2004.
Posing backstage at the 10th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005, Bundchen wore her hair in tousled waves with luminous skin.
Bundchen wore her long blonde locks in bouncy curls at the 77th Annual Academy Awards in 2005.
At the 11th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2006, Bundchen wore her hair in messy waves with a glossy, natural lip.
Wearing her hair in a tousled half do, Bundchen looked sultry at the 2006 Costume Institute Benefit Gala.
Wearing her hair in elegant, side-swept curls and a hint of pink on her cheeks and lips, Bundchen looked stunning at the 2007 Costume Institute Gala.
At the 2008 Costume Institute Benefit Gala, the supermodel opted for a sleek up do with minimal makeup.
At the 2009 Rainforest Alliance Gala, Bundchen wore her perfectly blown out locks with a subtle smoky eye.
Opting for an edgier look at the 2010 Costume Institute Benefit Gala, Bundchen wore her hair in a sleek high pony with a dramatic smoky eye.
Arriving fresh faced with tousled, feathered waves, Bundchen attends the Ipanema New Footwear Collection in Paris in 2010.
At the Alexander Wang Fall 2012 show, Bundchen looked stunning and minimalist with slightly messy hair and barely-there makeup.
Wearing a sleek, side-parted up do with sun-kissed skin, Bundchen looked beachy and pretty at the 2012 Costume Institute Benefit Gala.
With her rocker chic waves and a taupe smoky eye, Bundchen embraced the punk theme of the 2013 Costume Institute Gala.
Wearing sleek, polished waves with radiant skin, Bundchen attended the 2014 Rainforest Alliance Gala in New York City.
Wearing her iconic signature beach waves with minimal makeup, Bundchen attended the National Geographic's "Years Of Living Dangerously" new season world premiere in 2016.
The Brazilian bombshell looked radiant with luminous skin and lavender smoky eye at the 2017 Costume Institute Benefit Gala, where she and husband Tom Brady were hosts.