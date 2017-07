Gisele Bundchen Is a Master of Effortless Glamour on the Red Carpet

As one of the most iconic and celebrated supermodels of our time, Gisele Bundchen is a regular on the red carpet and in the pages of magazines like W. And throughout her career, the Brazilian bombshell has proved that no one does effortlessly natural beauty better than her. Bundchen, who seems to have defied the act of aging , tends to favor messy, beachy waves , luminous skin, and soft lip color on the red carpet, but the model also knows how to change it up. In honor of Bundchen's 37th birthday, here's a look back at the supermodel's most timeless beauty moments on the red carpet.