What: Elie Saab Spring 2018 Who: Jessica Biel has a long-standing affinity for dramatic dresses that show off a bit of leg, so this seems right up her alley to celebrate her surprise nomination. The sophisticated style would also work well for Alison Brie and newcomer Rachel Brosnahan as a contrast to their on-screen personas.
What: Michael Kors Spring 2018 Who: This slinky, fashion-forward piece is perfect for a rising starlet making her awards show debut, such as 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford. Conversely, Nicole Kidman, striking in anything, could easily pull off the tricky silhouette.
What: Proenza Schouler Spring 2018 Who: A chic, modern silhouette is perfect for playing against type, such as on-screen Queen Elizabeth Claire Foy, or real life tree-hugger Shailene Woodley.
What: Valentino Spring 2018 Who: Saoirse Ronan's striking blue eyes would pop against the classic shape, which we could also see Maggie Gyllehnaal loving.
What: Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Who: The subtle floral print suits Southern belle Reese Witherspoon.
What: Monse Pre-Fall 2018 Who: The powerful shoulder is perfect for Hollywood megawatt Margot Robbie. Likewise, her I, Tonya co-star Allison Janney could pull off the asymmetrical number with aplomb.
What: Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2018 Who: Issa Rae tends to have fun with her red carpet options, so the ultra-feminine tulle may be appealing to her dressing sensibilities. The frothy piece would also work well for Downsizing's breakout star Hong Chau.
What: Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Who: The '90s are back, and classic beauty Jessica Chastain can pull off any decade. Similarly, why not let Laura Dern have the ultimate throwback moment?
What: Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018 Who: The embellished halter neck would pair well with Michelle Williams's pixie cut.
What: Fendi Pre-Fall 2018 Who: This whimsical heart-shaped neckline might look twee on most, but the ever-charming Emma Stone could undoubtedly make it wok.