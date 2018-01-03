Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2018: Predicting This Year's Red Carpet Looks

This year, the Golden Globes red carpet is going to look considerably different from years past. Instead of a rainbow of metallics and bold jewel tones, expect a total black out, as Hollywood's women and men alike dress in all black in response to sexual harassment across the film industry. Yesterday, over 300 women in the industry signed an open letter as part of the new initiative Time's Out, which reiterated this plan. "For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour,” Eva Longoria, one of the many actresses attached to the letter, told the New York Times. “This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.” The most recent collections from both Spring 2018 and Resort 2018 included many appropriately dark gowns for this memorable occasion. Here, a selection of the best black dresses, straight from the runway, and who you just might see wear them come Sunday night.
What: Elie Saab Spring 2018 Who: Jessica Biel has a long-standing affinity for dramatic dresses that show off a bit of leg, so this seems right up her alley to celebrate her surprise nomination. The sophisticated style would also work well for Alison Brie and newcomer Rachel Brosnahan as a contrast to their on-screen personas.
1/10

What: Elie Saab Spring 2018 Who: Jessica Biel has a long-standing affinity for dramatic dresses that show off a bit of leg, so this seems right up her alley to celebrate her surprise nomination. The sophisticated style would also work well for Alison Brie and newcomer Rachel Brosnahan as a contrast to their on-screen personas.

2/10

What: Michael Kors Spring 2018 Who: This slinky, fashion-forward piece is perfect for a rising starlet making her awards show debut, such as 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford. Conversely, Nicole Kidman, striking in anything, could easily pull off the tricky silhouette.

3/10

What: Proenza Schouler Spring 2018 Who: A chic, modern silhouette is perfect for playing against type, such as on-screen Queen Elizabeth Claire Foy, or real life tree-hugger Shailene Woodley.

4/10

What: Valentino Spring 2018 Who: Saoirse Ronan's striking blue eyes would pop against the classic shape, which we could also see Maggie Gyllehnaal loving.

5/10

What: Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Who: The subtle floral print suits Southern belle Reese Witherspoon.

6/10

What: Monse Pre-Fall 2018 Who: The powerful shoulder is perfect for Hollywood megawatt Margot Robbie. Likewise, her I, Tonya co-star Allison Janney could pull off the asymmetrical number with aplomb.

7/10

What: Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2018 Who: Issa Rae tends to have fun with her red carpet options, so the ultra-feminine tulle may be appealing to her dressing sensibilities. The frothy piece would also work well for Downsizing's breakout star Hong Chau.

8/10

What: Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Who: The '90s are back, and classic beauty Jessica Chastain can pull off any decade. Similarly, why not let Laura Dern have the ultimate throwback moment?

9/10

What: Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018 Who: The embellished halter neck would pair well with Michelle Williams's pixie cut.

10/10

What: Fendi Pre-Fall 2018 Who: This whimsical heart-shaped neckline might look twee on most, but the ever-charming Emma Stone could undoubtedly make it wok.

Keywords

Golden GlobesRed Carpet