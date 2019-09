Today, London Fashion Week comes to a close with a stellar lineup of shows including J.W. Anderson, Erdem, Christopher Kane, and Burberry. In honor of the occasion, we're taking a look back at some of the greatest British fashion moments in the pages of W, courtesy of our illustrious archive. You'll find Riccardo Tisci's slightly goth spin on Burberry, including an imaginary basketball team called The Victorious Minatours and a post-apocalyptic love affair between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. There's also 28-year-old Londoner and print-mixing-master Richard Quinn, who set the Internet ablaze last season when Queen Elizabeth II herself made an appearance in his front row. And, of course, we look back on the work of Jonathan Anderson, who always treads the line between fantasy and practicality with elongated proportions that exceed expectations. Find all that and more, here.