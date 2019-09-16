W Flashback: Greatest Hits From the Brits

Today, London Fashion Week comes to a close with a stellar lineup of shows including J.W. Anderson, Erdem, Christopher Kane, and Burberry. In honor of the occasion, we're taking a look back at some of the greatest British fashion moments in the pages of W, courtesy of our illustrious archive. You'll find Riccardo Tisci's slightly goth spin on Burberry, including an imaginary basketball team called The Victorious Minatours and a post-apocalyptic love affair between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. There's also 28-year-old Londoner and print-mixing-master Richard Quinn, who set the Internet ablaze last season when Queen Elizabeth II herself made an appearance in his front row. And, of course, we look back on the work of Jonathan Anderson, who always treads the line between fantasy and practicality with elongated proportions that exceed expectations. Find all that and more, here.
Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer of Burberry, photographed by Ethan James Green for W Magazine, November 2017.
Rianne Van Rompaey in a Burberry dress photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, Volume Two 2019.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart in Burberry trenches photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.

Claire Foy and Emily Blunt wear head to toe Burberry and are photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.

Claire Foy in a Burberry cape, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.

Lara Stone in a Christopher Kane plastic organza jacket and skirt, photographed by Solve Sundsbo for W Magazine, March 2012.

Jessica Chastain wears a Christopher Kane silk and PVC dress, photographed by Renika Dykstra for W Magazine, January 2013.

Bradley Cooper wearing J.W. Anderson shoes, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Designer J.W. Anderson poses alongside models, all wearing J.W. Anderson, photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2013.

Emma Stone wearing a Richard Quinn caftan, photographed by Yorgos Lanthimos for W Magazine, Volume Two 2019.

Model wearing Richard Quinn, photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.

Richard Quinn and model Jean Campbell, both at right, with models in looks by Richard Quinn, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume Three 2019.

Actress Mila Kunis wears an Erdem dress and is photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, August 2014.

Model wears an Erdem jacket and is photographed by Christian MacDonald for W Magazine, August 2014.

Cate Blanchett wears a Victoria Beckham coat and is photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine, Volume Five 2018.

Bel Powley wears a Simone Rocha cape and is photographed by Collier Schorr for W Magazine, Volume Two 2019.

Simone Rocha poses with models wearing her designs and is photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2014.