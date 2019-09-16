Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer of Burberry, photographed by Ethan James Green for W Magazine, November 2017.
Rianne Van Rompaey in a Burberry dress photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, Volume Two 2019.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart in Burberry trenches photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.
Claire Foy and Emily Blunt wear head to toe Burberry and are photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.
Claire Foy in a Burberry cape, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.
Lara Stone in a Christopher Kane plastic organza jacket and skirt, photographed by Solve Sundsbo for W Magazine, March 2012.
Jessica Chastain wears a Christopher Kane silk and PVC dress, photographed by Renika Dykstra for W Magazine, January 2013.
Bradley Cooper wearing J.W. Anderson shoes, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Designer J.W. Anderson poses alongside models, all wearing J.W. Anderson, photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2013.
Emma Stone wearing a Richard Quinn caftan, photographed by Yorgos Lanthimos for W Magazine, Volume Two 2019.
Model wearing Richard Quinn, photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.
Richard Quinn and model Jean Campbell, both at right, with models in looks by Richard Quinn, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume Three 2019.
Actress Mila Kunis wears an Erdem dress and is photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, August 2014.
Model wears an Erdem jacket and is photographed by Christian MacDonald for W Magazine, August 2014.
Cate Blanchett wears a Victoria Beckham coat and is photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine, Volume Five 2018.
Bel Powley wears a Simone Rocha cape and is photographed by Collier Schorr for W Magazine, Volume Two 2019.
Simone Rocha poses with models wearing her designs and is photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2014.