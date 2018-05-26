24 Hour Party People

Hailey Baldwin Is Making the Case For the Formal Scrunchie

Hailey Baldwin is no stranger to a black tie affair. But after you hit the Met Gala with millennial pink hair and an uber popular pop star on your arm, where do you go from there? Easy: you wear a scrunchie to your next formal event. And that's just what Baldwin did this week, donning a high pony securing by a black scrunchie, paired with a shiny Alex Perry gown for the 2018 Whitney Gala. Overall, it was a big week for sartorial party statements, from Emilia Clarke's colorful Alessandra Rich at The Cinema Society's screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story to Solange's mix of Y/Project and Shanel at the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
2018 Whitney Museum Studio Party Sponsored By Michael Kors And Audi
Hailey Baldwin attends the 2018 Whitney Museum Studio Party sponsored by Michael Kors and AudiCity.

Madeline Poole and Paloma Elsesser attend the 2018 Whitney Museum Studio Party sponsored by Michael Kors and AudiCity.

Lorna Simpson, Beth Rudin DeWoody and, Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo attend the 2018 Whitney Gala.

Jemima Kirke and Alex Cameron attend the 2018 Whitney Studio Party.

Aurora James and Brandon Maxwell attend a cocktail party to toast Brother Vellies' CFDA Nomination on the Roof at the PUBLIC Hotel.

Nicky Hilton and Harley Viera-Newton attend Harley Viera-Newtons Celebrates 'The Summer Shop' with Levi's and LIANA.

Carly Mark and Chloe Wise attend the Ruinart Champagne x New Museum’s NEW INC Artists in the Lab dinner at Bouley Botanical.

Ronald van der Kemp and Karla Welch attend The Albright Fashion Library and Karla Welch welcome Ronald van der Kemp to Los Angeles.

Gina Rodriguez and Sophia Bush attend the CIROC Empowered Brunch on May 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jen Atkin and Stephanie Shepherd attend Matthew Mazzucca and Ben Gorham Host a Private Dinner in Celebration of Byredo's Capsule Collection Elevator Music Designed in Collaboration with Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh at Barneys New York Beverly Hills.

Shay Mitchell attends Matthew Mazzucca and Ben Gorham Host a Private Dinner in Celebration of Byredo's Capsule Collection Elevator Music Designed in Collaboration with Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh at Barneys New York Beverly Hills.

Katie Holmes attends the American Ballet Theatre's 2018 Spring Gala.

Alec Baldwin attends the American Ballet Theatre's 2018 Spring Gala.

Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke attend The Cinema Society With Nissan & FIJI Water Host A Screening Of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Alden Ehrenreich attends The Cinema Society With Nissan & FIJI Water Host A Screening Of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Tiffany Haddish attends The Cinema Society With Nissan & FIJI Water Host A Screening Of "Solo: A Star Wars Story".

Zazie Beetz attends The Cinema Society With Nissan & FIJI Water Host A Screening Of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Solange Knowles attends the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit on May 21, 2018 in New York City.

Martha Hunt and Jasmine Tookes attend the Rosa Cha U.S. launch event at the Freehold Hotel.

Katie Holmes and Ava DuVernay attend OWN With The Cinema Society Host A Party For Ava DuVernay And "Queen Sugar."

Kate Mara and Nina Agdal attend as Belvedere Vodka celebrates newest expression Ginger Zest with Candice Kumai at NoMo SoHo on May 15, 2018 in New York City.

Anna Cleveland and Pat Cleveland attend OWN With The Cinema Society Host A Party For Ava DuVernay And "Queen Sugar."

Caroline Trentini and Alexandre Birman attend a dinner to celebrate the opening of Alexandre Birman's first North American store.