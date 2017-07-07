The Haim Sisters Have Perfected Laid-Back '70s Style on Stage and on the Red Carpet

Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim at the mtvU Woodie Awards in Austin, Texas, March 2013—just before the release of Days Are Gone that year.
Haim played Gucci's Chime for Change benefit show in London, England, June 2013, wearing coordinating minidresses and trousers with their own takes on the classic motorcycle jacket.
The Haim sisters went for the festival look in a big way at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, August 2013.
Towards the end of 2013, the Haim sisters began popping up at fashion week—here, they pose at the Topshop Unique Spring 2014 show in London, England, September 2013.
Alana, Este, and Danielle Haim, in Chloé, attended the brand's Los Angeles show and dinner with designer Clare Waight Keller and actress January Jones in Los Angeles, California, October 2013.
When Haim won the Best International Band award at the Brit Awards in London, England, February 2014, they did it wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent—for Alana, a leather mini and jacket with black ankle boots, for Danielle, a suit with black pumps, and for Este, a black evening gown with a sheer panel.
Haim attended the opening of the Karl Lagerfeld flagship store opening in London, England, March 2014.
At the 2015 Grammy Awards, where the trio was nominated for Best New Artist, they arrived in chic monochrome looks—Chloé on Este, and Stella McCartney on Danielle and Alana.
Back in Los Angeles, Haim feted the launch of Opening Ceremony and Calvin Klein Jeans's #mycalvins alongside Kendall Jenner, April 2015.
The same year, the sisters all wore Calvin Klein—naturally—to celebrate the Women in Film event sponsored by the brand at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2015.
Having worn Stella McCartney to the Grammys, it's no wonder the sisters showed up at the designer's Fall 2016 show in Los Angeles, California, January 2016.
Danielle, Alana, and Este Haim attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 2017.
The Haim sisters attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala for 'Rei Kawakubo: The Art of In-Between' wearing Rodarte, accompanying designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy on the red carpet for the event in New York, New York, May 2017.
When they performed on SNL two months ago, the sisters wore Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga, May 2017.
The Haim sisters wore Diane Von Furstenberg by Jonathan Saunders for the CFDA Awards, where honorees included Cecile Richards and Gloria Steinem, in New York, New York, June 2017.
Este and Alana both wore Beaufille to a screening of their new film Valentine by Paul Thomas Anderson in New York, New York, July 2017.