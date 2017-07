The Haim Sisters Have Perfected Laid-Back '70s Style on Stage and on the Red Carpet

Since they released their debut album Days Are Gone in 2013, Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim have mastered their updated take on the '70s California girl aesthetic. Whether slouchy, wide-shouldered suiting, wide-legged trousers and jumpsuits, mod minidresses, or all-denim everything, the sisters have brought their look to the stage at major festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury, as well as in front of millions of viewers via Saturday Night Live and to the red carpet at the Grammys, the Oscars, and—naturally, for budding fashion muses— the CFDA Awards . They coordinate without matching, favoring band t-shirts and denim for more casual affairs and ethereal looks by Chloé, Rodarte, and Jonathan Saunders for their black-tie occasions. See a few of the sisters' best looks from 2013 to today, on the occasion of the release of their sophomore album Something to Tell You, here.