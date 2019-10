Halloween party-going is the perfect excuse to reinvent yourself, if only for a brief few hours. These fantastical transformations are often seen in their most over-the-top and vibrant realizations at the Top of the Standard's legendary annual Halloween spectacular (which takes within the vaulted club that crowns the Standard, High Line hotel in New York City). Last night was no exception, with cowboys, clowns, and even a couple of guests dressed as none other than Ezra Miller-at-this-year's- Met Gala mixing and mingling as the city's lights twinkled in the background. Attendees at the event included Nicky Hilton, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Patrick Church and more. A performance by Mýa at just about midnight set the tone for the rest of the evening, as partiers danced and reveled to dawn. Pull up Mýa's hit from way back in 1998, "Ghetto Superstar," press play, and relive the bash while scrolling through these exclusive snaps from the night.