Nicky Hilton, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Christian Cowan Attend the Top of the Standard's Halloween Party

Halloween party-going is the perfect excuse to reinvent yourself, if only for a brief few hours. These fantastical transformations are often seen in their most over-the-top and vibrant realizations at the Top of the Standard's legendary annual Halloween spectacular (which takes within the vaulted club that crowns the Standard, High Line hotel in New York City). Last night was no exception, with cowboys, clowns, and even a couple of guests dressed as none other than Ezra Miller-at-this-year's-Met Gala mixing and mingling as the city's lights twinkled in the background. Attendees at the event included Nicky Hilton, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Patrick Church and more. A performance by Mýa at just about midnight set the tone for the rest of the evening, as partiers danced and reveled to dawn. Pull up Mýa's hit from way back in 1998, "Ghetto Superstar," press play, and relive the bash while scrolling through these exclusive snaps from the night.
Austin Wyne attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Nicky Hilton attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Gigi Burris attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Patrick McLauchlan, Patrick Church and Adriel Herrera attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Terrence Edgerson attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Mýa performs at the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Anny Choi and Grace Curatola attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

David Thielebeule and Jerónimo Aguilar Gutiérrez attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Lauren Fern attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Ellen von Unwerth attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Tim Fitzgerald attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Tony Bruess and Radha Jain attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Kerby Jean-Raymond attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Evan Kline and Christian Cowan attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Guests attend the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Evan Mock attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Tyler Smeeton attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Nianga Niang attends the Halloween at the Top party hosted by The Standard Hotel at the Top of the Standard in New York City on October 26, 2019. Photograph by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

