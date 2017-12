Who are the next collectors in the worlds of art, fashion, music and design? It’s a recurring question at Art Basel Miami Beach, the art world’s annual lollapalooza in South Florida, and one that W magazine, editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi, and Oliver Peoples set out to answer on Thursday as all things are usually figured out in Miami: with a beachside party. Model RJ King, artist Chloe Wise, DJs Mia Moretti and Hannah Bronfman, alongside Entourage’s Adrian Grenier and Oliver Peoples creative director Giampiero Tagliaferri, sipped cocktails and munched on lobster rolls at an especially built tent on the beach by the Nautilus, A SIXTY Hotel as a crew of local dancers performed acrobatic tricks for the audience.