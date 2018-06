Go Inside Herno L.I.B.R.A.R.Y., Pitti Uomo's Must-See Exhibition

Every June, the biggest names in menswear flock to Florence for Pitto Uomo , the annual showcase for all things new in menswear. But this season, there was even more reason to celebrate, as Herno, one of Italy's most iconic outerwear brands, celebrated its 70th anniversary. But rather than host a mere cocktail or dinner party to mark the occasion (though, there was that as well—a lush, multi-course meal for hundreds of guests from all over the world), the brand constructed a full-scale retrospective and exhibition, titled Herno L.I.BR.A.R.Y., which quickly emerged as the must-see event of Pitti Uomo. While "library" was an apt descriptor for the multi-decades spanning showcase, in this instance, it was also an acronym: Let Imagination Break Rules And Reveal Yourself. Constructed inside Florence's Leopolda Station, the exhibition, which also celebrates the brand's 50 years in Japan, explores the past, present, and future of Herno, from its founding in 1948, when it made some of the world's first raincoats, to its evolution into a high fashion brand in the '70s and '80s, to what it is today: one of the world's favorite outerwear brands under the leadership of Claudio Marenzi. Here, a look inside the wide-reaching exhibition, as well as some of the brand's most memorable fashion moments over the years.