See Long Forgotten Pictures of Paris, Nicky, And the Rest Of the Hilton Family

It's been a big week to be a Hilton. Nicky Hilton Rothschild , who is currently expecting her second child, celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday afternoon, while her younger brother, Barron Hilton, made his engagement to longtime girlfriend , fellow socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, Instagram official. And Paris ? She dropped plenty of new selfies and a brand new remix to one of her DJ anthems. Yes, these days, it is good to be a Hilton—and looking back, it has been that way for a while. With an instantly recognizable last name, the Hilton siblings—Paris, Nicky, Barron, and youngest brother, Conrad—have been in the spotlight since their earliest days, meaning that a good portion of their adolescence has been captured on camera. From Paris and Nicky as toddlers in matching ensembles to posing with Donald Trump at a fashion event in 2011, the tabloid pages serve as the unofficial Hilton family album. Here, a look back at some of the most memorable snaps over the years.