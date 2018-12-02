Holiday Gift Ideas 2018: 12 Luxurious Watches For Him

Treat your loved one to a luxe collector's piece like this one by Audemars Piguet. It is finished with gold hardware and exquisite detailing.
Buy now: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Extra Thin watch, $55,400, materialgoodny.com.
This special stainless steel and ceramic timepiece is the perfect gift for the world traveller looking for a classic yet edgy watch.
Buy now: Rolex GMT- Master II, $9,250, rolex.com.
Perfect for the man who is not afraid to make a statement, this festive titanium watch is a true heirloom. A Richard Mille watch is a welcome addition to the watch collection of any man who considers himself a serious collector.
Buy now: Richard Mille automatic watch, $137,799, 1stdibs.com.
This iconic timepiece by Omega makes a great gift that your beloved will be able to wear daily. A great gift idea, this Omega easily goes from the boardroom to a night our on the town,
Buy now: Omega Moonwatch Professional Chronograph 42 MM, $5,250, omegawatches.com.
It doesn't get more classic than this. With a square face and unique detailing, this modern timepiece makes for the perfect gift.
Buy now: Hermes Carre H watch, $7,125, hermes.com.
This sleek steel watch molded in black rubber features subtle pops of red adding a unique touch to this special modern timepiece.
Buy now: Dior automatic watch, $6,800, [dior.com] (https://www.dior.com/en_us/products/couture-CD084841R001_0000_U-chiffre-rouge-a05-o-41-mm-automatic-chronograph-movement).
A classic option, this stainless steel self-winding chronograph timepiece makes a great gift for everyone from your brother to your boyfriend.
Buy now: David Yurman chronograph watch, $6,400, davidyurman.com.
This beautiful timepiece will finally help men to understand their wives obsession with Chanel. In beige gold with an opaline dial, this will be a welcome addition to his collection.
Buy now: Chanel monsieur watch, $35,100, [chanel.com] (https://www.chanel.com/us/watches/p/H4800/monsieur-watch/).
The refined man will appreciate this Piaget timepiece's incredibly dynamic and thin white gold case. For the minimalist who prefers a polished, refined look.
Buy now: Piaget watch, $24,700, [piaget.com] (https://www.piaget.com/watches/white-gold-ultra-thin-date-watch-g0a38130){: rel=nofollow}.
A true classic, this is the perfect gift for a man who loves sleek and sophisticated pieces. With its navy dial and white indices you can be sure he will not want to take it off.
Buy now: IWC Schaffhausen stainless steel watch, $5,950, [mrporter.com] (https://www.mrporter.com/en-us/mens/iwc_schaffhausen/pilot-s-le-petit-prince-edition-chronograph-43mm-stainless-steel-watch/925929).
This incredible timepiece goes beyond keeping time, it also keeps track of the varying phases of the moon. With its brown alligator watch strap it truly exudes elegance. This true collector's piece is a great gift idea for the man who has it all.
Buy now: Jaeger LeCoultre, $39,100, [mrporter.com] (hhttps://www.mrporter.com/en-us/mens/jaeger_lecoultre/duometre-a-quantieme-lunaire-42mm-18-karat-rose-gold-and-alligator-watch/1036041){: rel=nofollow}.
With its interchangeable leather festive straps, this Cartier yellow gold Santos timepiece is the perfect gift for the holiday season.
Buy now: Cartier watch, $17,900, [cartier.com] (https://www.cartier.com/en-us/collections/watches/mens-watches/santos-de-cartier/santos-de-cartier/wgsa0012-santos-de-cartier-watch.html).