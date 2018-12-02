Holiday Gift Ideas 2018: 12 Luxurious Watches For Him

This incredible timepiece goes beyond keeping time, it also keeps track of the varying phases of the moon. With its brown alligator watch strap it truly exudes elegance. This true collector's piece is a great gift idea for the man who has it all.

Buy now: Jaeger LeCoultre, $39,100, [mrporter.com] (hhttps://www.mrporter.com/en-us/mens/jaeger_lecoultre/duometre-a-quantieme-lunaire-42mm-18-karat-rose-gold-and-alligator-watch/1036041){: rel=nofollow}.