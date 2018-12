Holiday Gift Ideas 2018: 12 Luxurious Watches For Him

What hard-working man in your life doesn't want an exquisite watch for the holidays? Although some of these timepieces are definitely over the top, like the show stopping Richard Mille, there are absolutely options for the more understated man, as well. Whether you are drawn to the Rolex GMT which is masculine and bold, or Matthew McConaughey 's favorite IWC timepiece, there is definitely something for every man this holiday season. Looking to add a specialty piece to his collection? Look no further that this Jaeger Le Coultre, or a Cartier. Ready to gift your boyfriend, fiancé or husband his first serious timepiece? Go for either the Omega or the David Yurman—he can wear both everyday, and he'll be thrilled to do so. While there are a ton of gift ideas for him to sift through this holiday season, you can never go wrong with gifting a watch. Here, 12 of our favorites. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W’s ultimate gift guides, here