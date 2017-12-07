22 Holiday Gifts That You Could Give to Actually Anyone The truth is, there are a lot of people on your holiday gift list that you don't know very well--a child's teacher, a colleague, neighbor who perhaps gave you a gift that you were not expecting. Your instinct may be to give them something generic, like a candle. Now, don’t get us wrong - we love candles. But in recent years, they have become the default gift for an acquaintance. So, we've compiled a gift guide consisting of 23 more unique, yet not extravagant, gift ideas, including a classic navy Rag & Bone throw that would be pleasing to people of all ages, a chic portable charger from New York leather goods label Vianel, and an Ai Weiwei tome. Fashion-favorite emporium The Line has numerous expensive looking gifts that clock in within the affordable range. We are especially fond of their Lucky Devil gift set, featuring the chicest pack playing cards dice you’ve probably ever set your eyes on. And, if all else failed, a bottle of champagne can go a long way - if it is Moët & Chandon’s new festive holiday bottle of Impérial Brut and the receiver is over 21. What are you waiting for? Shop these 23 holiday gift ideas for everyone you haven’t checked off your list, now.