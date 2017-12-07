22 Holiday Gifts That You Could Give to Actually Anyone

Michael Kors Collection coat, price upon request, michaelkors.com; (right hand, from top) David Webb pearl and diamond ring from Jill Heller, $28,500, e-mail info@jillhellerjewelry.com for more information; David Webb onyx and diamond ring from Jill Heller, $18,500, e-mail info@jillhellerjewelry.com for more information; (left hand) vintage enamel and diamond ring from Jill Heller, $9,500, e-mail info@jillhellerjewelry.com for more information.
CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC has begun an ongoing collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. For the first collaboration, Raf Simons had a number of Andy Warhol’s imaged printed on classic bandanas. Our favorite is a Warhol’s 1978 print of cowboy boots in black ink on a white scarf. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC small cotton bandana, $140, calvinklein.com.
Help everyone on your list to help meet that elusive New Year’s resolution to drink eight glasses of water a day. Anna Karlin Bedside Carafe in glass, $200, odetothings.com.
The Chinese artist Ai Weiwei made headlines this year with his works across New York City, named “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors.” This monograph explores each of the artist’s phases up until his release from Chinese custody, and features extensive visual materials that trace his development from his early New York days right through to his recent practice. $50, amazon.com.
These drink rocks are an essential stocking stuffer or gift idea for anyone excited to usher in the holiday (party!) season. Areaware set of 4 geometric shapes drinks rocks, $35, eastdane.com.
Everyone loves a gift card, but giving a thoughtful one is the way to go. ArtStar is the online platform for discovering contemporary art. ArtStar gift card, from $25, artstar.com.
Everyone on your list deserves some solid shut eye. A great holiday gift idea for just about everyone is an silk satin eye mask from Asceno. $57, farfetch.com.
Bring the dance party wherever you go or make hands-free phone calls on this Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 wireless speaker. $248, modaoperandi.com.
You will never lose keys again when they are on this chic leather bell-shaped key holder. Il Bussetto key holder, $46, needsupply.com.
This wooden polyhedral lighter is both a sculptural object and a practical candle lighter. Count this one as a necessity for all of the dinner parties you are sure to host this holiday season. Hunting Season table lighter, $250, hunting-season.com.
You can't go wrong with a bottle of Moët & Chandon’s Impérial Brut. This holiday season, pick up the renowned house’s festive gilded bottle. Moët & Chandon, $48, reservebar.com.
I know, we said no candles. But the Neom Real Luxury organic skin treatment candle is not just a candle. After burning for 30 minutes, you can pour the warm warm oil over hands, body and feet for luxe hydration. Neom candle, $70, amazon.com.
A phone case can always do with an upgrade. Native Union specializes in chic iPhone cases that still manage to protect the product - try this marble case for iPhone 7, 7 Plus, and 8, $80, amazon.com.
This Brutal World is a wide-ranging survey of iconic and awe-inspiring Brutalist works, and would be a welcome addition to anyone looking to add to their coffee table collection. Published by Phaidon, $50, orchardmile.com.
This classic navy cashmere felt fringed scarf would look good on anyone.. Rag & Bone scarf, $421, farfetch.com.
Help everyone on your gift list plan their next getaway. A perfect holiday gift idea for the frequent traveler or newbie alike, try The New York Times Explorer -Beaches, Islands, & Coasts, from Taschen. $40, needsupply.com.
For any laptop-toting multi-hyphenate creative (or, you know, anyone who owns a laptop), this charming set from TDE is a great gift idea. The set features a laptop case in saffiano leather and a matching notebook holder. Both can be monogrammed, and shipped to anywhere in the US with lightening speed. TDE Business Savvy set, $150, tde.com.
Everyone loves a chic red diary, although we must admit this gift idea may be better for those who aren’t all that digital savvy, or who prefer the almost-forgotten art of writing everything down by hand. Smythson Soho leather 2018 diary, $260, modaoperandi.com.
Any home would welcome a new set of chic coasters. Available in both a deep green marble and classic black marble, this set of Tenfold marble coster set is a great gift idea for any host or hostess, $45, orchardmile.com.
American Artist Jason Kraus teamed up with designer Alex Taylor to create Terreur NYC, a clothing line they are hoping to become a platform for change. Every component of the collection is made in the U.S., Terreur NYC Duck Trump pigment dyed baseball cap featuring a rubber ducky, a character that is inspired by President 45, embroidery on the front and anti 45 sign on the back. Okay, so maybe this one isn't for everyone--but it should be. $52, terreurnyc.com.
Designer Tom Dixon is known for his luxurious candles and thoughtful lighting, but he also created a writing set that makes for the perfect gift. Tom Dixon Cog aluminum giftset, $135, tomdixon.com.
White Elephant party approaching? Never fear, New York’s emporium of chic, The Apartment by The Line, has you covered with gifts that feel personal. Their Lucky Devil Gift Set, featuring a gilded set of cards and a pair of aluminum dice designed to roll to stop at statistically even probabilities for each of the six possible outcomes. Gift Set, $40, theline.com.
Show me one person who isn’t grateful for a portable charge pack. Crafted from anodized aluminum and wrapped in material skin, this charge pack has one USB port and delivers an extra 27 hours chat time. Vianel V. Backup, $110, shopspring.com.