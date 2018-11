For this holiday season, W is making it easy for you to find the perfect gifts for that one person on your list who truly does have it all, and not only does that person have it all, but they somehow know it all too. Never fear—this is the year you'll truly knock their socks off with an over the top gift. Looking for something rare and special? For him, try a vintage Patek Philippe from 1968 that every watch collector will lust over. For her, how about a piece of music history? A 20 carat diamond ring once belonging to Frank Sinatra's wife Barbara is up for auction next month, and expected to grab a cool million. Experiences are an ultimate gift, and at the top of our list is a private jet experience to Miami with Macallan, the luxurious whiskey label, or a trip to all of the world's tennis majors, with champion Sloane Stephens. And for the special someone in your life who is so very extra, gift Christofle's champagne saber. Why pop champagne when you can open it with a saber? The gift, thanks to Moda Operandi, even comes with a formal sabrage lesson. The holiday countdown is on—scroll through now to discover the other exclusive over-the-top holiday gift ideas W has curated for this upcoming holiday season.