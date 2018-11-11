A luxurious coat is a perfect gift idea for the women who has it all this holiday season. For those women who tend to think more is more, opt for this luxurious brown mink coat from Brock Collection.
Buy now: Brock Collection coat, $17,995, modaoperandi.com.
This vintage Patek Philippe watch is truly something else. Even the man who has it all will find this rare 1968 18k gold to be the ultimate collector’s item.
Buy now: Vintage Patek Philippe, $1,300,000, 1stdibs.com.
Shine, baby, shine. This holiday season, Diptyque has released a special edition version of their well-loved Feu du Bois scent, in a luxurious golden jar. It will take quite some time to burn through this larger size candle, but once you do, the container will make a chic vase of catch-all for trinkets.
Buy now: Diptyque candle, $495, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Prize-winning vintage 1955 Jaguar XK 140MC OTS car in excellent condition. The car most recently won the Stowe British Classic Car Show Concours d'Elegance in 2004, and has also won the McGuire Cup, best in show, before being retired from competition. The car features a navy blue exterior, tan interior, and only has only driven 542 miles since the 2002 restoration.
Buy now: Jaguar car, $295,000, 1stdibs.com.
Has someone on your list always dreamed of owning a piece of music history? Now is their chance. This December, Sotheby’s is auctioning off a curated collection of personal effets from Frank Sinatra and his wife, Barbara. Top on the list is this 20 carat emerald-cut diamond ring, with an estimate of $1,000,000 to $1,500,000.
Buy now: Sinatra Diamond ring, $1,000,000 to $1,500,000, sothebys.com.
What is more glamorous than poping a bottle of good champagne? Slicing it off with a saber from the prestigious silversmith Christofle. The perfect host or hostess gift, this gift comes complete with sabrage lessons with a private lesson with Nicholas Kraft, the brand’s CEO of North America.
Buy now: Christofle saber and sabrage lesson, $35,000 modaoperandi,com.
For the beauty fanatic who relishes in trying out new lipstick shades, Bergdorf Goodman has the perfect gift for you. With 50 different sticks in hues ranging from berry to rich red, this is the ultimate set.
Buy now: Tom Ford Beauty Boys & Girls lipstick collection set, $1,980, bergdorfgoodman.com.
This holiday season, gift the friend who is always throwing dinner parties this extravagant Martini-maker from Grey Goose. Inspired by absinthe fountains, La Fontaine creates up to three perfectly poured martinis. to keep holiday festivities flowing. Your friend will no longer have to ask “shaken or stirred?”
Buy now: Grey Goose La Fontaine, $1,500, theline.com.
For die-hard fans of Louis Vuitton, this travel case was once owned by the Diana Vreeland, famed editor-in-cheif of Vogue magazine. This suitcase, which features the editor’s initials and the number 3, were originally sold at auction by Sotheby’s.
Buy now: Louis Vuitton trunk, $4,950, 1stdibs.com.
For the child who has it all, a car of his own. Thanks to FAO Schwarz and Bergdorf Goodman, your little one no longer has to be a backseat driver.
Buy now: FAO Schwarz car, price upon request, call Bergdorf Goodman at 212-872-2851.
Looking for the vacation package to the beach in Miami that no one else will be able to brag about? If you're a whiskey fanatic, the Macallan Masters Journey is the ideal all-in-one: the best single malt Scotch whiskeys, enjoyed onboard a private Monarch Air jet to Miami that takes you to a chartered yacht that skips you over the shimmering surf to South Beach. It's simple, top-end, and completely unique. And just in time for Art Basel, too.
Buy now: The Macallan Masters Journey, starting at an estimated cost of $46,000, the Macallan{: rel=nofollow}).
Enjoy some time at the pinnacle of fashion, couture week in Paris, with Chopard, where you’ll preview the new Haute Joaillerie collection, enjoy a VIP dinner with the Chopard Artistique Director, Caroline Scheufele, and, if just Paris wasn’t enough, journey to Chopard's headquarters in Geneva to create your very own bespoke piece of high jewelry.
Buy now: The Ultimate Fine Jewelry Experience at Paris Couture Week with Chopard, price upon request, Netaporter.com.
Tennis junkie? This is the ultimate holiday gift for you. Visit London, Paris, Melbourne and New York to experience all the tennis majors, as a VIP guest of the 2017 U.S. Open champion, Sloane Stephens. Not only will you be able to warm up with Stephens for 45 minutes, but she’ll also gift her guests her autographed tennis gear and souvenirs.
Buy now: Tennis Majors experience, $555,000, neimanmarcus.com.
For anyone who loves fashion ephemera, gift this never-opened Hermès disposable camera. The 2001 throwback was a VIP gift at the time, and now can be snapped up for only a little under $4K.
Buy now: Hermès camera, $3,775, 1stdibs.com.
For the minimalist who has it all, a coat from The Row makes for a great gift idea. Especially this one, a cashmere wool winter white coat with attached scarf.
Buy now: The Row coat, $9,290, barneys.com.
The world’s most luxurious moisturizer keeps skin looking young and radiant. Each 16.5 ounce jar is filled by hand with the nourishing cream, which transforms skin.
Buy now: La Mer Creme de la Mer, $2,160, barneys.com.
Though Van Cleef & Arpels continues to create a select number of zip necklaces each year, owning an archive piece from the 1950s is the ultimate luxury. Originally created in the 1930s for the Duchess of Windsor, the now-iconic style is a must-have for any serious jewelry collector.
Buy now: Vintage Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, $750,000, 1stdibs.com.
For the family who has it all, flying private may be the norm. However, just in time for the holidays, VistaJet is offering a new ‘Adventures in the Sky’ program to keep the littlest jetsetters engaged during flight. Choose from an Alice in Wonderland themed tea party with storytelling, games and crafts, a Kingsman themed spy adventure with an in-flight handler who acts as Spy Chief and teaches code decryption and crime scene techniques, and for older children, there is a movie making program complete with an onboard film crew, camera, green screen, costume, props, and an education introduction to special effects.
Buy now: VistaJet flight with Adventures in the Sky program, price upon request, vistajet.com.
How often can one get their hands on an orange diamond? Turns out, not that often. Just in time for the holidays, snag this 30-plus carat Fancy Intense Orange sparkler. This over-the-top diamond is for the woman who has it all.
Buy now: Fancy Intense Orange diamond, $630,000, 1stdibs.com.
If the thrill of Vegas is not nearly enough for the thrill-seekers in your life, give them what is perhaps one of the most over-the-top experiences on our list - the chance to become their own secret agent. In a mix that is part-Westworld, part-Game Night, The Invictus Experience if offering the gift of a lifetime for a group of four to take a private jet to Las Vegas for a two-night, three-day experience. Upon landing in Vegas, they will be greeted by a mystery man with an envelope detailing their mission. Jump out of planes and race sports cars all while accompanied by former Special Operations Forces veterans who now do this for fun.
Buy now: The Invictus Experience, $315,000, neimanmarcus.com.
For the maximalist who loves apres-ski more than the actual skiing, Moon Boot has created an over-the-top limited edition boot in collaboration with the French label Yves Salomon. In a vibrant blue floral pattern, whomever wears these will certainly stand out on the snowy white slopes.
Buy now: Yves Salomon x Moon Boot boots, $1,450, thewebster.us.