How Fashion Wears the Rainbow for Pride

There's no time to go all out like Pride Month —not to mention its grand finale this weekend, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising . Rest assured, New Yorkers who'll be parading past the landmark Stonewall Inn in the NYC Pride March on Sunday will be all but impossible to miss. And if you're wondering how to stand out from the crowd of an estimated four million, well, inspiration is everywhere—including in the pages of W over the years. Pride has a different meaning for everyone , but if you're looking to stick to the classic rainbow, well, that's doable even for those whose wardrobes consist mostly of black. (Alas, we can't all parade around in enormous furry red Saint Laurent hearts like Cara Delevingne—who, by the way, has been louder and prouder than ever in celebrating Pride.) Starting with Abbey Lee Kershaw's rainbow hair, here's a visual guide to archival inspiration that's both high-fashion and surprisingly DIY.