How Fashion Wears the Rainbow for Pride

There's no time to go all out like Pride Month—not to mention its grand finale this weekend, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising. Rest assured, New Yorkers who'll be parading past the landmark Stonewall Inn in the NYC Pride March on Sunday will be all but impossible to miss. And if you're wondering how to stand out from the crowd of an estimated four million, well, inspiration is everywhere—including in the pages of W over the years. Pride has a different meaning for everyone, but if you're looking to stick to the classic rainbow, well, that's doable even for those whose wardrobes consist mostly of black. (Alas, we can't all parade around in enormous furry red Saint Laurent hearts like Cara Delevingne—who, by the way, has been louder and prouder than ever in celebrating Pride.) Starting with Abbey Lee Kershaw's rainbow hair, here's a visual guide to archival inspiration that's both high-fashion and surprisingly DIY.
Abbey Lee Kershaw
Craig McDean
1/22

Abbey Lee Kershaw photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, March 2012.

Mario Sorrenti
2/22

Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2008.

Mario Sorrenti
3/22

Marc Jacobs photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2017.

Richard Burbridge
4/22

Photograph by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, November 2014.

Mario Sorrenti
5/22

Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2006.

Richard Burbridge
6/22

Dilone photographed by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, April 2019.

Roe Ethridge
7/22

Photograph by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, November 2011.

Mario Sorrenti
8/22

Photograph by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Panos Yiapanis, for W Magazine, March 2013.

Mario Sorrenti
9/22

Cara Delevigne photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, June 2016.

Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
10/22

Jamie Bochert photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, April 2009.

Tim Walker
11/22

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, April 2013.

Alexandra Gavillet
12/22

Lady Gaga photographed by Alexandra Gavillet for W Magazine, 2016.

Tim Walker
13/22

Scottee photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, September 2010.

Tim Walker
14/22

Julianne Moore photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Richard Burbridge
15/22

Photograph by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, April 2019.

Tim Walker
16/22

Troye Sivan photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2019.

Mario Sorrenti
17/22

Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2006.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
18/22

Agyness Deyn photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, January 2007.

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
19/22

Photograph by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, May 2011.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
20/22

Jacob Morton photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2013.

Tim Walker
21/22

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, March 2012.

Richard Burbridge
22/22

Photograph by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, April 2019.

