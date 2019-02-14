10 New Ways to Wear Denim This Season

We've all been there: staring into the depths of your closet, thinking to yourself, "I have nothing to wear." Lucky for you, this season is all about a fabric you most certainly already have in spades: denim. Yep, come spring, a pair of jeans is all you need to look like you just stepped off a runway. The trick? Mix up how you wear it—and make sure the pieces you're wearing has a little extra oomph. The jean jacket gets updated with a shearling collar, a matching set is done loose and boxy, a cocktail dress made casual to go from day-to-night. If you can wear it, do it in denim. Here, 10 new ways to wear the fabric this season.
Gucci denim jacket and tie-neck shirt.
Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Katie Grand.
Giorgio Armani denim dress. Emporio Armani earrings; Chanel belt; Pamela Mann tights; Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Katie Grand.
Balenciaga shirt and denim skirt; Pamela Mann tights.

Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Katie Grand.
Miu Miu sheer shirt, denim top, skirt, necklace, and bracelets.

Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Katie Grand.
Sacai denim top and pants; Dior Fine Jewelry earrings and ring; Dents gloves; Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Katie Grand.
Dior bodysuit and jeans; Miu Miu headband; Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Katie Grand.
Missoni shirt and jeans; Miu Miu headband; Tabitha Simmons shoes.

Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Katie Grand.
Michael Kors Collection denim jacket and sleeveless hoodie; Redux Grunge Collection 1993/2018 Marc Jacobs necklace. Beauty note: Support the party line. Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Lacquered Liquid Eyeliner glides on in a seamless, melt-proof stroke, with a formula that doubles down on high-intensity pigment.

Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Katie Grand.
Gucci denim jacket, tie-neck shirt, jeans, bag (strap worn as belt), and shoes.

Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Katie Grand. Hair by Esther Langham at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Thomas de Kluyver at Art Partner; Manicure by Eri Handa for Chanel le Vernis at MAM-NYC. Set design by Peter Klein at Frank Reps. Casting by Anita Bitton at Establishment NY. Model: Fran Summers at Ford Models. Produced by Ragi Dholakia at Ragi Dholakia Productions; Production Manager: Allison Elioff at Westly Productions; Photography Assistants: Robert Willey, Timothy R. Mahoney; Retouching by Output; Production Assistant: Tyler Costin; Fashion Assistants: Oliver Volquardsen, Kendall Cordes, Sophia Martin, Erika Golcher; Set Assistant: Mateus Lages; Tailor: Alison O’Brien.
Chanel shirt, denim pants, earrings, and bracelets.

