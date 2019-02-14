10 New Ways to Wear Denim This Season

Gucci denim jacket and tie-neck shirt.
Giorgio Armani denim dress. Emporio Armani earrings; Chanel belt; Pamela Mann tights; Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Balenciaga shirt and denim skirt; Pamela Mann tights.
Miu Miu sheer shirt, denim top, skirt, necklace, and bracelets.
Sacai denim top and pants; Dior Fine Jewelry earrings and ring; Dents gloves; Jimmy Choo shoes.
Dior bodysuit and jeans; Miu Miu headband; Jimmy Choo shoes.
Missoni shirt and jeans; Miu Miu headband; Tabitha Simmons shoes.
Michael Kors Collection denim jacket and sleeveless hoodie; Redux Grunge Collection 1993/2018 Marc Jacobs necklace. Beauty note: Support the party line. Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Lacquered Liquid Eyeliner glides on in a seamless, melt-proof stroke, with a formula that doubles down on high-intensity pigment.
Gucci denim jacket, tie-neck shirt, jeans, bag (strap worn as belt), and shoes.
Chanel shirt, denim pants, earrings, and bracelets.