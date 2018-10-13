How to Wear Orange This Fall, According to Naomi Campbell and Lara Stone

Happy Halloween Month out there. Soon you'll be seeing pumpkins all over front porches, and golden leaves dropping to the lawn. Orange is the color of the moment—and not just in nature. But to really wear orange well—and we don't mean a cheap drugstore costume—you have to do it with confidence, and don't be afraid to go full monochrome, either. This is the one time of the year where your statement head-to-toe tangerine look will actually fit right in, after all. Here, let Naomi Campbell, Lara Stone, Adriana Lima, Jourdan Dunn, Jessica Chastain, Oprah Winfrey and more from the pages of W show you how to wear orange boldly this fall.
Luxe Be A Lady
1/15

Naomi Campbell photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, July 2012.

2/15

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2010.

3/15

Photograph by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, March 2011.

4/15

Photograph by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, September 2011.

5/15

Photograph by Charlotte Wales for W Magazine, Volume 5.

6/15

Oprah photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

7/15

Joan Smalls photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, July 2012.

8/15

Jessica Chastain photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

TIM WALKER
9/15

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, January 2016.

WALKER TIM
10/15

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, May 2014.

EMMA SUMMERTON
11/15

Photograph by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2017.

CRAIG MCDEAN
12/15

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, September 2016.

13/15

Photograph by Cora Emanuel for W Magazine, March 2014.

14/15

Jennifer Garner photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, January 2010.

15/15

Photograph by Agnes Lloyd-Platt for W Magazine, September 2016.

