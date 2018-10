Happy Halloween Month out there. Soon you'll be seeing pumpkins all over front porches, and golden leaves dropping to the lawn. Orange is the color of the moment—and not just in nature. But to really wear orange well—and we don't mean a cheap drugstore costume—you have to do it with confidence, and don't be afraid to go full monochrome , either. This is the one time of the year where your statement head-to-toe tangerine look will actually fit right in, after all. Here, let Naomi Campbell, Lara Stone, Adriana Lima , Jourdan Dunn, Jessica Chastain, Oprah Winfrey and more from the pages of W show you how to wear orange boldly this fall.