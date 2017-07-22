Destination

Paris Hilton Is Still the Unofficial Ambassador of Ibiza, Summer's Official Party Island

Though it faces tough competition from rival party islands like Mykonos, it's no secret that Ibiza remains the go-to destination for celebrities seeking a club with a view. Paris Hilton seems to spend each summer over in Spain, and this year is no exception: After inaugurating party season with the nightclub Amnesia, the socialite, reality television star, and celebrity DJ has stuck around. But it's not just Hilton's party—Loewe also recently welcomed a more discrete crowd to its Ibiza store opening, while blogger Kristina Bazan has enjoyed all the beachfronts the island has to offer. See the best Instagrams from Ibiza, courtesy of Paris Hilton and more, here.
Paris Hilton is in Ibiza for the summer and seems to be spending the majority of her time at Amnesia nightclub; here, in July 2017.

Paris Hilton at Amnesia nightclub, where she hosted the Foam & Diamonds party, in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.

Kristina Bazan enjoys some oranges in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.

Publicist Lorenza De Paola at the Loewe summer store opening in Ibiza, July 2017.

Italian model Federica Nargi in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.

Kristina Bazan at Sant Josep, Ibiza, July 2017.

Blogger Adriana Boho in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.

Swedish musician Awa Santesson Sey in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.

Designer Gilda Ambrosio of The Attico at the Loewe opening at MACE in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.

Gilda Ambrosia, Chiara Capitani, Alessandra Capitani, and Giorgia Tordini in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.

