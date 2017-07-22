Paris Hilton Is Still the Unofficial Ambassador of Ibiza, Summer's Official Party Island

Paris Hilton is in Ibiza for the summer and seems to be spending the majority of her time at Amnesia nightclub; here, in July 2017.
Paris Hilton at Amnesia nightclub, where she hosted the Foam & Diamonds party, in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.
Kristina Bazan enjoys some oranges in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.
Publicist Lorenza De Paola at the Loewe summer store opening in Ibiza, July 2017.
Italian model Federica Nargi in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.
Kristina Bazan at Sant Josep, Ibiza, July 2017.
Blogger Adriana Boho in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.
Swedish musician Awa Santesson Sey in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.
Designer Gilda Ambrosio of The Attico at the Loewe opening at MACE in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.
Gilda Ambrosia, Chiara Capitani, Alessandra Capitani, and Giorgia Tordini in Ibiza, Spain, July 2017.