Paris Hilton Is Still the Unofficial Ambassador of Ibiza, Summer's Official Party Island

Though it faces tough competition from rival party islands like Mykonos , it's no secret that Ibiza remains the go-to destination for celebrities seeking a club with a view. Paris Hilton seems to spend each summer over in Spain, and this year is no exception: After inaugurating party season with the nightclub Amnesia, the socialite, reality television star, and celebrity DJ has stuck around. But it's not just Hilton's party—Loewe also recently welcomed a more discrete crowd to its Ibiza store opening, while blogger Kristina Bazan has enjoyed all the beachfronts the island has to offer. See the best Instagrams from Ibiza, courtesy of Paris Hilton and more, here.