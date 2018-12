The Tuesday of every Art Basel Miami Beach edition never fails to cause a headache—it's the first truly big night of an incredibly packed week, and everyone is throwing a party that's vying for everyone else's attention. Which is why a beautiful dinner on the water is the insider's move. Following a jammed opening at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami's Design District featuring major surveys of Judy Chicago (presented by Max Mara) and Larry Bell, two major American artists who came up together, as well as the Mexico City–based painter Manuel Solano (making his solo U.S. museum debut), the art world intelligentsia—Jeffrey Deitch, Simon Castets, Lisa Phillips, Daniel Arsham, Trevor Paglen, Hans-Ulrich Obrist, Marc Spiegler, Roya Sachs, Laura de Gunzburg, Amalia Dayan, Tiffany Zabludowicz, Jade Jagger, Monique Pean, Mariacristina Buccellati, Alberta Ferretti, and more—regrouped beneath the moon at the palatial waterfront home of Petra Levin, the vice chair of the ICA board of trustees. Cohosted by W Editor in Chief Stefano Tonchi and the ICA, and presented by LIFEWTR, the evening segued into a freewheeling affair as guests enjoyed dinner on the lawn and gaped at Levin's art-stocked house, which was once the home of Alex Rodriguez and now should probably qualify as a private museum. It was the very best way to kick off the madness of Art Basel Miami.