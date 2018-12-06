At Art Basel Miami Beach, the Art World's Finest Celebrate the ICA's Major New Exhibitions of Judy Chicago and Larry Bell

The Tuesday of every Art Basel Miami Beach edition never fails to cause a headache—it's the first truly big night of an incredibly packed week, and everyone is throwing a party that's vying for everyone else's attention. Which is why a beautiful dinner on the water is the insider's move. Following a jammed opening at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami's Design District featuring major surveys of Judy Chicago (presented by Max Mara) and Larry Bell, two major American artists who came up together, as well as the Mexico City–based painter Manuel Solano (making his solo U.S. museum debut), the art world intelligentsia—Jeffrey Deitch, Simon Castets, Lisa Phillips, Daniel Arsham, Trevor Paglen, Hans-Ulrich Obrist, Marc Spiegler, Roya Sachs, Laura de Gunzburg, Amalia Dayan, Tiffany Zabludowicz, Jade Jagger, Monique Pean, Mariacristina Buccellati, Alberta Ferretti, and more—regrouped beneath the moon at the palatial waterfront home of Petra Levin, the vice chair of the ICA board of trustees. Cohosted by W Editor in Chief Stefano Tonchi and the ICA, and presented by LIFEWTR, the evening segued into a freewheeling affair as guests enjoyed dinner on the lawn and gaped at Levin's art-stocked house, which was once the home of Alex Rodriguez and now should probably qualify as a private museum. It was the very best way to kick off the madness of Art Basel Miami.
ICA Miami and W Magazine’s Annual Artists’ Dinner :in partnership with LIFEWTR
1/29

Judy Chicago and Larry Bell at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

2/29

Stefano Tonchi (middle) at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

3/29

Stephen Levin and Jeffrey Deitch at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

4/29

The home of Petra and Stephen Levin, location of W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

5/29

Pari Ehsan, at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin, for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

6/29

Olga Osminkina-Jones, Michael Papadeas, Ricardo Arias, and Shirley Kleiner.at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

7/29

Guests at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

8/29

Guests at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

9/29

Judy Chicago and Stefano Tonchi at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

10/29

Matteo Aquino and Mauro Porcini at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

11/29

Graham Steele and Petra Levin at W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

12/29

Komal Shah at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

13/29

Manuel Solano at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

14/29

Liz Krupp and George Krupp at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

15/29

Tiffany Zabludowicz and Alex Gartenfeld at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

16/29

Brett Faszholz and Christie Coachman at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

17/29

Simon Castets and Alex Gartenfeld at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

18/29

Catherine Wade, Job Piston, Jessica Silverman, Matthew Angelo Harrison at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

19/29

Maria Giulia Maramotti at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

20/29

Stefano Tonchi at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

21/29

A guest at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

22/29

The table setting at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin, the location of W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

23/29

Benny Shabtai, Stacy Shabtai, and Alex Gartenfeld at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

24/29

Mauro Porcini (middle) at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

25/29

Stephanie Siedel and Cooper Jacoby at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

26/29

Mavi Ravarino (right) at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

27/29

Mayo Bucher and Indigo Bucher at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

28/29

Jessica Silverman, Komal Shah, and Lesley Silverman at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

29/29

Guests at the home of Petra and Stephen Levin for W magazine's annual artists dinner, in partnership with LIFEWTR, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Miami Beach. Photograph courtesy of BFA.

Keywords

Art Basel MiamiICAJudy Chicago