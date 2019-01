Last weekend's Golden Globes marked the beginning of the 2019 awards season, and stars like Debby Ryan injected subtle glamour into their beauty looks, as the newly-engaged star opted for a smokey bronze cat eye paired with soft waves. Lupita Nyong'o kept the focus on glowing skin ahead of the BAFTA Tea Party, while Jessica Chastain looked regal in a taupe eye and retro ponytail. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for something more bold, pairing fuchsia lips with lavender shadow, and Cardi B showed off long aqua nails. Also this week: Bella Hadid showed off a slick side part, Cara Delevingne and Stella Maxwell retreated to the beach while sporting heads of blonde waves, and Kate Bosworth spent time down South, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys in a red lip. All of this week's best beauty moments, here.