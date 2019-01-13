Best of Beauty

Irina Shayk's Blunt Bob, Jessica Chastain's Retro Ponytail, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

Last weekend's Golden Globes marked the beginning of the 2019 awards season, and stars like Debby Ryan injected subtle glamour into their beauty looks, as the newly-engaged star opted for a smokey bronze cat eye paired with soft waves. Lupita Nyong'o kept the focus on glowing skin ahead of the BAFTA Tea Party, while Jessica Chastain looked regal in a taupe eye and retro ponytail. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for something more bold, pairing fuchsia lips with lavender shadow, and Cardi B showed off long aqua nails. Also this week: Bella Hadid showed off a slick side part, Cara Delevingne and Stella Maxwell retreated to the beach while sporting heads of blonde waves, and Kate Bosworth spent time down South, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys in a red lip. All of this week's best beauty moments, here.
Photo of Irina Shayk.
1/15

Irina Shayk shows off a wavy bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/15

Jessica Chastain looks statuesque in a taupe smokey eye and retro ponytail. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/15

Lupita Nyong'o glows before the BAFTA Tea Party. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/15

Cara Delevingne proves that beachy waves can be any length. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/15

Cardi B takes color blocking for a spin by pairing pink shadow with blue hair and nails. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/15

Stella Maxwell hits the beach in a sultry smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/15

Kate Bosworth cheers on the Dallas Cowboys in a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/15

Tracee Ellis Ross proves that you can do both bold eyes and bold lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/15

Candice Swanepoel keeps it fresh faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/15

Debby Ryan sports bronze eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

11/15

Yara Shahidi shows off a radiant complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

12/15

Georgia Fowler wears bold black liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

13/15

Hayley Kiyoko pairs low-key waves with a subtle smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

14/15

Tessa Thompson experiments with white eyeliner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

15/15

Bella Hadid shows off a slick side part. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Irina Shayk