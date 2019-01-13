Irina Shayk shows off a wavy bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jessica Chastain looks statuesque in a taupe smokey eye and retro ponytail. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lupita Nyong'o glows before the BAFTA Tea Party. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Cara Delevingne proves that beachy waves can be any length. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Cardi B takes color blocking for a spin by pairing pink shadow with blue hair and nails. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Stella Maxwell hits the beach in a sultry smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kate Bosworth cheers on the Dallas Cowboys in a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Tracee Ellis Ross proves that you can do both bold eyes and bold lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Candice Swanepoel keeps it fresh faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Debby Ryan sports bronze eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Yara Shahidi shows off a radiant complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Georgia Fowler wears bold black liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Hayley Kiyoko pairs low-key waves with a subtle smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Tessa Thompson experiments with white eyeliner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Bella Hadid shows off a slick side part. Photo courtesy of Instagram.