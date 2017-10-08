Best of Instagram

Irina Shayk, Lady Gaga, and More of the Best Beauty Moments This Week

It goes without saying that a red lip is the perfect beauty accessory, and this week our favorite actresses and models made the most of the bold look. And whether they decided to make a statement with a pop of color or take on a more neutral approach, these stars show how the right lipstick can make all the difference. Models Barbara Palvin and Irina Shayk made messy locks and bold red lip their fall go-to look, while Suki Waterhouse and Reese Witherspoon paired their red lips with chic, tousled up dos. Emily Ratajkowski and Solange Knowles, on the other hand, made the case for glossy, nude lips, while actress Lily Collins proved that a taupe smokey eye and a pale pink lip go hand-in-hand. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Model Barbara Palvin sports a playful pose wearing her tousled locks with a berry pink lip.
Model Emily Ratajkowski gets pretty in pink, pairing her bronzed copper smokey eye with a sheer pale pink lip.

Model Suki Waterhouse pairs her tousled up do with a sleek cat eye and matte red lip.

Singer and actress Lady Gaga radiates with radiant skin, a neutral smokey eye finished off with a creamy mauve lip.

Model Adwoa Aboah makes the case for glossy golden lids and coral red lips.

Singer Solange Knowles paired her platinum embellished braids with a glossy, nude lip and chic pair of sunglasses.

Model Shanina Shaik makes a sleek cat eye and nude lip the ultimate fall go-to look.

While out in New York City, actress Reese Witherspoon proves that a red lip never fails.

Actress Lily Collins opts for a soft galm approach, pairing her tousled waves with a taupe smokey eye and a pale nude lip.

Model Irina Shayk makes the case for tousled curls, a natural eye paired off with a vibrant red lip.

