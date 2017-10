Irina Shayk, Lady Gaga, and More of the Best Beauty Moments This Week

It goes without saying that a red lip is the perfect beauty accessory, and this week our favorite actresses and models made the most of the bold look. And whether they decided to make a statement with a pop of color or take on a more neutral approach, these stars show how the right lipstick can make all the difference. Models Barbara Palvin and Irina Shayk made messy locks and bold red lip their fall go-to look, while Suki Waterhouse and Reese Witherspoon paired their red lips with chic, tousled up dos. Emily Ratajkowski and Solange Knowles, on the other hand, made the case for glossy, nude lips, while actress Lily Collins proved that a taupe smokey eye and a pale pink lip go hand-in-hand. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.