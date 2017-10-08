Irina Shayk, Lady Gaga, and More of the Best Beauty Moments This Week

Model Barbara Palvin sports a playful pose wearing her tousled locks with a berry pink lip.
Model Emily Ratajkowski gets pretty in pink, pairing her bronzed copper smokey eye with a sheer pale pink lip.
Model Suki Waterhouse pairs her tousled up do with a sleek cat eye and matte red lip.
Singer and actress Lady Gaga radiates with radiant skin, a neutral smokey eye finished off with a creamy mauve lip.
Model Adwoa Aboah makes the case for glossy golden lids and coral red lips.
Singer Solange Knowles paired her platinum embellished braids with a glossy, nude lip and chic pair of sunglasses.
Model Shanina Shaik makes a sleek cat eye and nude lip the ultimate fall go-to look.
While out in New York City, actress Reese Witherspoon proves that a red lip never fails.
Actress Lily Collins opts for a soft galm approach, pairing her tousled waves with a taupe smokey eye and a pale nude lip.
Model Irina Shayk makes the case for tousled curls, a natural eye paired off with a vibrant red lip.