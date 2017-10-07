Shopping

5 Eccentric Nail Polishes To Elevate Your Fall Manicure

With fall in full swing, it's time to get out the right polish to match. However, before we revert to our favorite hues of blacks and reds, take on this season's more daring shades that are sure to make heads turn. For a not-so-average neutral nail, take on Chanel's pastel sea foam green polish or try on Dior's matte beige hue with playful hints of peach for subtle pop of color. Opt out of the classic black nail with Oribe's sophisticated dark navy hue, or enhance your go-to burgundy nail with Marc Jacob's glossy, opaque finish. And as this season's new "red", take on Jinsoon's crimson orange polish that's sure to make your beauty look standout. Here, a look at the most eccentric fall shades to try on this season.
Photographed by Patrick Demarchelier; Styled by Alex White.
Photographer: Patrick Demarchelier Stylist: Alex White
1/7

Photographed by Patrick Demarchelier; Styled by Alex White.

2/7

Chanel's unique blend of pale gray and sea foam green makes this your not so average fall neutral.

Chanel Le Vernis in 576 Horizon Line, $28, nordstrom.com

3/7

Opt of the standard fall black polish and add a subtle touch of navy to elevate a classic dark nail.

Oribe High Shine Nail Polish in Deep Teal, $32, neimanmarcus.com

4/7

Try on this season's spinoff of a classic red, making burnt crimson orange a go-to color.

Jinsoon in Idyll, $18, jinsoon.com

5/7

Add a playful hint of summer with a touch of peach to your standard nude nail.

Dior Vernis in 614 Jungle Matte, $27, dior.com

6/7

From the Fall 2017 runways to this season's burgundy must-have, keep dark nails elevated with Marc Jacob's opaque, high shine finish.

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer in Trax, $18, net-a-porter.com

7/7

Keywords

Nail PolishManicure