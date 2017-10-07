5 Eccentric Nail Polishes To Elevate Your Fall Manicure

Photographed by Patrick Demarchelier; Styled by Alex White.
Chanel's unique blend of pale gray and sea foam green makes this your not so average fall neutral.
Chanel Le Vernis in 576 Horizon Line, $28, nordstrom.com
Opt of the standard fall black polish and add a subtle touch of navy to elevate a classic dark nail.
Oribe High Shine Nail Polish in Deep Teal, $32, neimanmarcus.com
Try on this season's spinoff of a classic red, making burnt crimson orange a go-to color.
Jinsoon in Idyll, $18, jinsoon.com
Add a playful hint of summer with a touch of peach to your standard nude nail.
Dior Vernis in 614 Jungle Matte, $27, dior.com
From the Fall 2017 runways to this season's burgundy must-have, keep dark nails elevated with Marc Jacob's opaque, high shine finish.
Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer in Trax, $18, net-a-porter.com