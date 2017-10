5 Eccentric Nail Polishes To Elevate Your Fall Manicure

With fall in full swing, it's time to get out the right polish to match. However, before we revert to our favorite hues of blacks and reds, take on this season's more daring shades that are sure to make heads turn. For a not-so-average neutral nail , take on Chanel's pastel sea foam green polish or try on Dior's matte beige hue with playful hints of peach for subtle pop of color. Opt out of the classic black nail with Oribe's sophisticated dark navy hue, or enhance your go-to burgundy nail with Marc Jacob's glossy, opaque finish . And as this season's new "red", take on Jinsoon's crimson orange polish that's sure to make your beauty look standout. Here, a look at the most eccentric fall shades to try on this season.