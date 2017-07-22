The Best Neutral Nail Polish Colors to Buy Now for a Chic, Minimalist Look

With a color as fitting as it's name, this neutral taupe shade will be the perfect accessory to match any outfit.
Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Fashion, $18, nordstrom.com
Indulge in a sheer nude that's perfect for laying for an elegant, minimal finish.
Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Toasted Sugar, $36, nordstrom.com
Mix and match with playful shades of beige, nude and rose, with the added bonus of an 8-free nail polish.
tenoverten by Taryn Toomey Trio, $54, tenoverten.com
An elegant rose finish for those who want the wear of a neutral shade without sacrificing the color.
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 504 Organdi, $28, chanel.com
A cult favorite, throw this in your vacation bag for when you're hitting the beaches of Saint Tropez--or anywhere else.
Essie Sand Tropez, $9, essie.com
A creamy, satin finish that adds a touch to glamour to effortlessly take your look from day to night.
Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Nail Lacquer in 22 Beige Leger, $28, yslbeautyus.com
A true beige that delivers an opaque, glossy finish for the ultimate nude nail.
Burberry Nail Polish in Nude Pink No.10o, $23, www.net-a-porter.com
A delicate pinky nude that will elegantly deliver a sheer coverage with a hint of rose.
Jinsoon Nail Lacquer in Nostalgia, $18, nordstrom.com
A true caramel beige for those who want the drama of a darker nail in a neutral tone.
Zoya in Flynn, $10, zoya.com
A range of colors so you can match your nails to your skin tone effortlessly to find your perfect summer neutral.
RGB Cosmetics HIPP x RGB collection, $18 each, rgbcosmetics.com]