The Best Neutral Nail Polish Colors to Buy Now for a Chic, Minimalist Look

The perfect accent to dewy sun-kissed skin beachy waves and minimal makeup is a neutral nail. But instead of leaving nails bare and unpolished, try a light neutral nail polish color. With a new range of shades, from light to dark, and sheer to opaque, there's something for everyone. From Chanel and Jinsoon's pinky nudes to Burberry's translucent white and Deborah Lippmann 's sandy taupe, these foolproof polishes are sure to match any summer outfit. Here, a guide to the best neutral nail polish colors to buy now.