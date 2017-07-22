Perfect 10

The Best Neutral Nail Polish Colors to Buy Now for a Chic, Minimalist Look

The perfect accent to dewy sun-kissed skin, beachy waves and minimal makeup is a neutral nail. But instead of leaving nails bare and unpolished, try a light neutral nail polish color. With a new range of shades, from light to dark, and sheer to opaque, there's something for everyone. From Chanel and Jinsoon's pinky nudes to Burberry's translucent white and Deborah Lippmann's sandy taupe, these foolproof polishes are sure to match any summer outfit. Here, a guide to the best neutral nail polish colors to buy now.
With a color as fitting as it's name, this neutral taupe shade will be the perfect accessory to match any outfit.

Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Fashion, $18, nordstrom.com

Indulge in a sheer nude that's perfect for laying for an elegant, minimal finish.

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Toasted Sugar, $36, nordstrom.com

Mix and match with playful shades of beige, nude and rose, with the added bonus of an 8-free nail polish.

tenoverten by Taryn Toomey Trio, $54, tenoverten.com

An elegant rose finish for those who want the wear of a neutral shade without sacrificing the color.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 504 Organdi, $28, chanel.com

A cult favorite, throw this in your vacation bag for when you're hitting the beaches of Saint Tropez--or anywhere else.

Essie Sand Tropez, $9, essie.com

A creamy, satin finish that adds a touch to glamour to effortlessly take your look from day to night.

Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Nail Lacquer in 22 Beige Leger, $28, yslbeautyus.com

A true beige that delivers an opaque, glossy finish for the ultimate nude nail.

Burberry Nail Polish in Nude Pink No.10o, $23, www.net-a-porter.com

A delicate pinky nude that will elegantly deliver a sheer coverage with a hint of rose.

Jinsoon Nail Lacquer in Nostalgia, $18, nordstrom.com

A true caramel beige for those who want the drama of a darker nail in a neutral tone.

Zoya in Flynn, $10, zoya.com

A range of colors so you can match your nails to your skin tone effortlessly to find your perfect summer neutral.

RGB Cosmetics HIPP x RGB collection, $18 each, rgbcosmetics.com]

