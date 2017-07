Insecure's Issa Rae Loves a Bold Red Carpet Look

Last fall, a new force entered the entertainment stratosphere with the premiere of HBO's new comedy series Insecure. As creator, writer, and star of the show, Issa Rae quickly became Hollywood's latest darling, with a meteoritic rise not unlike that of Lena Dunham. While on-screen, her character may favor a casual look, Rae is not one to play it safe when it comes to the red carpet. Often opting for bold prints and statement-making heels, Rae changes up her look from occasion to occasion. She's also begun to incorporate some major designers into her rotation, including a frilled Off-White dress at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards and a rainbow-hued Balmain to this year's ESPY Awards. With season two of Insecure premiering tonight, expect even more red carpet moments from Rae in the weeks to come. Here, a look back at her best red carpet moments.