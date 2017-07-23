Style Evolution

Insecure's Issa Rae Loves a Bold Red Carpet Look

Last fall, a new force entered the entertainment stratosphere with the premiere of HBO's new comedy series Insecure. As creator, writer, and star of the show, Issa Rae quickly became Hollywood's latest darling, with a meteoritic rise not unlike that of Lena Dunham. While on-screen, her character may favor a casual look, Rae is not one to play it safe when it comes to the red carpet. Often opting for bold prints and statement-making heels, Rae changes up her look from occasion to occasion. She's also begun to incorporate some major designers into her rotation, including a frilled Off-White dress at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards and a rainbow-hued Balmain to this year's ESPY Awards. With season two of Insecure premiering tonight, expect even more red carpet moments from Rae in the weeks to come. Here, a look back at her best red carpet moments.
Credit
People&#39;s &quot;Ones To Watch&quot; Event - Arrivals
Getty
1/26

Issa Rae attends People's "Ones To Watch" Event at The Line on October 9, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
2/26

Issa Rae attends the "Love and Basketball" screening during the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
3/26

Issa Rae attends the 2015 BET Awards Debra Lee Pre-Dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
4/26

Issa Rae attends 2016 BronzeLens Film Festival: HBO's Insecure special screening at Georgia Pacific Auditorium on August 26, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Getty
5/26

Issa Rae attends the 2016 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood awards luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty
6/26

Issa Rae visits the SiriusXM Studio on October 3, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
7/26

Issa Rae attends the 20th annual Urbanworld Film Festival - "Insecure" Screening at AMC Empire 25 theater on September 23, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
8/26

Issa Rae attends the HBO's "Insecure" Premiere at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on October 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
9/26

Issa Rae attends HBO's Official 2016 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
10/26

Issa Rae backstage at Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 LIVE Summit at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
11/26

Issa Rae attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's Celebration of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Season on November 10, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

Getty
12/26

Issa Rae attends the 2017 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Award Nominees Brunch at BOA Steakhouse on January 7, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

Getty
13/26

Issa Rae arrives at the 2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 1, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty
14/26

Issa Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
15/26

Isaa Rae arrives at HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
16/26

Issa Rae attends the Power Of Story: Art Of Episodic Storytelling at Egyptian Theatre on January 26, 2017 in Park City, Utah.

Getty
17/26

Issa Rae attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty
18/26

Issa Rae attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Getty
19/26

Issa Rae attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner at the Pasadena Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Getty
20/26

Issa Rae at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty
21/26

Issa Rae attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
22/26

Issa Rae attends the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards sponsored by American Airlines at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.

Getty
23/26

Issa Rae arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
24/26

Issa Rae attends BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty
25/26

Issa Rae attends the 20th Anniversary Celebration of HBO x ABFF at The Betsy Hotel on June 17, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Getty
26/26

Issa Rae attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Keywords

Issa RaeRed CarpetHboInsecureStyle Evolution