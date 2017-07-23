Insecure's Issa Rae Loves a Bold Red Carpet Look

Issa Rae attends People's "Ones To Watch" Event at The Line on October 9, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae attends the "Love and Basketball" screening during the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae attends the 2015 BET Awards Debra Lee Pre-Dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae attends 2016 BronzeLens Film Festival: HBO's Insecure special screening at Georgia Pacific Auditorium on August 26, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Issa Rae attends the 2016 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood awards luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Issa Rae visits the SiriusXM Studio on October 3, 2016 in New York City.
Issa Rae attends the 20th annual Urbanworld Film Festival - "Insecure" Screening at AMC Empire 25 theater on September 23, 2016 in New York City.
Issa Rae attends the HBO's "Insecure" Premiere at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on October 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae attends HBO's Official 2016 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae backstage at Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 LIVE Summit at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's Celebration of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Season on November 10, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.
Issa Rae attends the 2017 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Award Nominees Brunch at BOA Steakhouse on January 7, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Issa Rae arrives at the 2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 1, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Issa Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Isaa Rae arrives at HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae attends the Power Of Story: Art Of Episodic Storytelling at Egyptian Theatre on January 26, 2017 in Park City, Utah.
Issa Rae attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Issa Rae attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
Issa Rae attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner at the Pasadena Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
Issa Rae at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Issa Rae attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae attends the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards sponsored by American Airlines at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
Issa Rae arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Issa Rae attends BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Issa Rae attends the 20th Anniversary Celebration of HBO x ABFF at The Betsy Hotel on June 17, 2017 in Miami, Florida.
Issa Rae attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.