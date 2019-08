Italian Getaway Inspiration, Courtesy of Naomi Campbell and Kirsten Dunst

Seemingly every celebrity is vacationing in Italy right now, most of them on boats floating around the Mediterranean. Miley Cyrus , Diane von Furstenberg, and Kylie Jenner are just a few of the big names who've been spotted living la dolce vida this summer. If you're not en route to join them, don't despair. The pages of W have all the inspiration you need to transform yourself into a Roman goddess right here at home.