Before Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy Was the Original White House Style Icon

With the release of the Oscar-nominated Jackie Kennedy biopic Jackie, featuring Natalie Portman in the title role, last year, there's been a renewed interest in the life and times of the United States' most sartorially forward-thinking first lady. Known for her pillbox hats, her Chanel suits, and her admiration of the late costume jeweler Kenneth Jay Lane (select reproductions of his pieces for her are still available through his e-commerce site), Kennedy served as the style icon-in-chief during her tenure in the White House. (Mad Men's Don Draper proposed that, circa the early '60s, every woman aspired to be either a Jackie or a Marilyn.) Her reputation as a chic woman-about-town only continued to follow her out of office. Though she died in 1994, Jackie O, as she became known following her second marriage to Aristotle Onassis in 1968, would have been 87 today, and on the occasion of her birthday, we look back at a few of her best style moments.
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her son John F. Kennedy Jr. walk together in New York City on February 2, 1973.
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her son John F. Kennedy Jr. walk together in New York City on February 2, 1973.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis stops for a chat with Cardin's Nicole Alphand while exiting the Pierre Lobby after a 90-minute shopping session with Valentino on March 1, 1971.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis at Carolina Herrera's daughter, Ana Luisa's wedding in New York.

Jackie Kennedy walks down a street in Nassau with Rose Kennedy.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Aristotle Onassis leaving a Manhattan restaurant.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis walking on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis attending dinner at the JFK Center.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis leaving Serendipity.

Jacqueline Kennedy attends an event with Rosie Greer.

Jackie O, Caroline and John at the A Bridge Too Far opening in 1977.

Jackie O circa 1973.

Jackie O circa 1970.

Jackie in the Bois de Boulogne 8:30AM, 1975.

Jackie O with Tom Hoving, 1976.

Jackie O in the saddle with the Essex Hunt Club, 1973.

