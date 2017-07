Before Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy Was the Original White House Style Icon

With the release of the Oscar-nominated Jackie Kennedy biopic Jackie, featuring Natalie Portman in the title role, last year, there's been a renewed interest in the life and times of the United States' most sartorially forward-thinking first lady . Known for her pillbox hats, her Chanel suits, and her admiration of the late costume jeweler Kenneth Jay Lane (select reproductions of his pieces for her are still available through his e-commerce site), Kennedy served as the style icon-in-chief during her tenure in the White House. (Mad Men's Don Draper proposed that, circa the early '60s, every woman aspired to be either a Jackie or a Marilyn.) Her reputation as a chic woman-about-town only continued to follow her out of office. Though she died in 1994, Jackie O, as she became known following her second marriage to Aristotle Onassis in 1968, would have been 87 today, and on the occasion of her birthday, we look back at a few of her best style moments.