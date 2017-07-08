At six years old, Jaden Smith attends the Shark Tale New York premiere with father Will Smith in 2004.
A young Jaden Smith arrives for a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman in 2006.
Attending the The 79th Annual Academy Awards in 2007, the young actor wears his hair in tight curls.
In 2008, Smith attends the Kit Kittredge: An American Girl premiere in New York wearing his hair in voluminous curls.
Posing alongside sister Willow Smith at the Hannah Montana The Movie premiere in Hollywood in 2009.
At the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Smith pairs his brushed out curls with a pair of black sunglasses.
Attending the Transformers: Dark Of The Moon premiere in New York in 2011, Smith wears his hair in tight braids.
Debuting his freshly chopped buzz cut, Smith attends the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Adding a touch of golden blonde frosted tips to his buzz cut, Smith attends BET's Rip The Runway in 2013.
Ditching the blonde highlights, Smith attend the Los Angeles premiere of the Ender's Game in 2013.
At the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, the actor wears his hair in wild curls topped off with a baseball cap.
Attending the 2015 Harper's Bazaar ICONS Party in New York City, Smith debuts his new freshly shaved do with grown out dreads.
Attending the Fashion Awards 2016 in London, Smith wears his dreadlocks in a tousled high pony.
Going back to blonde, the actor debuted his new do while carrying around his own chopped hair at the 2017 Met Gala.