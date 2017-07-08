Hair Evolution

For a 19-Year-Old, Jaden Smith Has Certainly Had a Lot of Interesting Hairstyles

Jaden Smith practically grew up on the red carpet. The actor and singer, as well as sister Willow Smith, has evolved over the years of premieres and events alongside his famous parents into a unique and eccentric style all his own—especially when it comes to his hair. From voluminous, brushed-out curls to blond frosted tips, the Karate Kid is always changing his style wherever he is, whether it's sitting front row at a Louis Vuitton show or infamously carrying his own hair at the Met Gala. In honor of Jaden's 19th birthday, we take a look back at his best hair moments on the red carpet.
Credit
&quot;Shark Tale&quot; New York Premiere - Arrivals
Photo by Getty.
1/14

At six years old, Jaden Smith attends the Shark Tale New York premiere with father Will Smith in 2004.

Photo by Getty.
2/14

A young Jaden Smith arrives for a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman in 2006.

Photo by Getty.
3/14

Attending the The 79th Annual Academy Awards in 2007, the young actor wears his hair in tight curls.

Photo by Getty.
4/14

In 2008, Smith attends the Kit Kittredge: An American Girl premiere in New York wearing his hair in voluminous curls.

Photo by Getty.
5/14

Posing alongside sister Willow Smith at the Hannah Montana The Movie premiere in Hollywood in 2009.

Photo by Getty.
6/14

At the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Smith pairs his brushed out curls with a pair of black sunglasses.

Photo by Getty.
7/14

Attending the Transformers: Dark Of The Moon premiere in New York in 2011, Smith wears his hair in tight braids.

Photo by Getty.
8/14

Debuting his freshly chopped buzz cut, Smith attends the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo by Getty.
9/14

Adding a touch of golden blonde frosted tips to his buzz cut, Smith attends BET's Rip The Runway in 2013.

Photo by Getty.
10/14

Ditching the blonde highlights, Smith attend the Los Angeles premiere of the Ender's Game in 2013.

Photo by Getty.
11/14

At the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, the actor wears his hair in wild curls topped off with a baseball cap.

Photo by Getty.
12/14

Attending the 2015 Harper's Bazaar ICONS Party in New York City, Smith debuts his new freshly shaved do with grown out dreads.

Photo by Getty.
13/14

Attending the Fashion Awards 2016 in London, Smith wears his dreadlocks in a tousled high pony.

Photo by Getty.
14/14

Going back to blonde, the actor debuted his new do while carrying around his own chopped hair at the 2017 Met Gala.

Keywords

Jaden SmithThe Karate KidHair