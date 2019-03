While some celebrities who usually command a lot of attention on Instagram have decided to defect from the app entirely (see: Kate Beckinsale 's almost-blank slate), some of the usual suspects continue to entertain with their wacky, candid captions (see: Diane Keaton 's daily outfit struggles). However, we're seeing a trend in the ways celebrities who joined the platform later in the game: they're just flat-out silly. A-list celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal and Julia Roberts are subverting our expectations of them and finally letting us in, and what we see is a couple of goofballs making Instagram fun again. It's refreshing to see how unapologetically weird Gyllenhaal and Roberts can get, or how free Courteney Cox (another late bloomer when it comes to joining the world of Instagram) seems to feel when sharing a video of herself doing "late night ASMR" with her two dogs. Here, the wackiest celebrity Instagrams from this week.