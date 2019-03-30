Jake Gyllenhaal got one of those big boy toys to put in his garage.
Tavi Gevinson has a theory that Instagram's algorithm prefers posts with faces (rather than still shots of brunch plates or buildings), and she's worked her hypothesis into a brand pivot towards Instagram algorithm truther and Elizabeth Holmes impersonator. It's performance art at its peak—just watch this video she posted for proof.
The Emmy-award winning actress Tatiana Maslany shared this surrealist depiction of Drag Race queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo in a desert (with the latter posed as a cactus) along with the caption, "The inside of my head."
Drew Barrymore is practically begging her followers to adhere to the "gospel" of refraining to text your ex, as depicted by the text on a random stranger's sweater that she saw when in Starbucks. "I wish this message could actually be an app on your phone to stop us when we are tempted," she wrote in the caption.
Julia Roberts has gone on the record to discuss an invention she created with her two teen children: the "faux boom" (faux boomerang). Every Friday, she shares a fake boomerang on Instagram (because she initially couldn't figure out how to create one in the app), and this week, she's all about the banana phone.
As Diane Keaton continues to bless her followers with her daily style journey, she also remains candid about her "mistakes," like the time she threw her wool jacket in the wash and accidentally shrunk it, only to still come out looking chic.
After deleting video evidence of the return of Gamerline, Carly Simon's Irish alter ego, she decided to share this still image of herself instead.
Before this video was released, it was unclear how much Courteney Cox loved ASMR (and carrots).