Jeanne Moreau Through the Years: A Look Back at the Late French Actress's Off-Screen Style

On Monday, July 31, 2017, the French actress, singer and director Jeanne Moreau passed away at the age of 89. Throughout her career, she was celebrated for both her work on screen (she won several awards, including a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for Seven Days... Seven Nights and the César Award for Best Actress for The Old Lady Who Walked in the Sea) and her off-duty style. She was a friend and muse of the French fashion designers of the day, and was in a relationship with Pierre Cardin. In honor of Moreau's life, here's a look back at some of the late actress's most iconic moments.
Pigalle Saint Germain des pres de AndreBerthomieu with Jeanne Moreau in 1950
Photo by Apic/Getty Images.
Jeanne Moreau in 1950.

Bettmann/Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau plays the trumpet in Paris with her teacher Miles Davis in 1957.

Photo by Archivio Cameraphoto Epoche/Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau wearing an embroidered shirt, portrayed sitting by the side on a chair, a striped curtain the background, a telephone and an ashtray on a table next to her, Venice 1958.

Photo by RDA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau stands on a table during a meal at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1958.

Photo by Lipnitzki/Roger Viollet/Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau in September 1959.

Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau with Van Heflin, Silvana Mangano, and Carla Gravina in Italy in 1959.

Photo by Giancarlo BOTTI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau at the Chanel boutique in Paris, France, in 1960.

Photo by Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Jeannne Moreau and Florence Malraux at a swimsuit designer Pierre Cardin show in Paris, France, circa 1960.

Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Actress Jeanne Moreau and film director Jacques Tati at Fiumicino Airport on September 25th, 1961.

Photo by Keystone/Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau with her son Jerome during a visit to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival in May 1961.

Photo by REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Actress Jeanne Moreau at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May 1962.

Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Pierre Cardin and Jeanne Moreau in Greece in 1962.

Photo by Reg Lancaster/Express/Getty Images
Photographers surrounding the French actress Jeanne Moreau, after it was announced she is to marry designer Pierre Cardin on August 6, 1962.

Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images.
Jeanne Moreau and Francois Truffaut in Rome in 1962.

Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau wearing a diamond print pattern bikini and matching blouse, smiling as she poses by the wheel of a boat, with her arms reaching up over her head, circa 1965.

Photo by Bert Stern/Condé Nast via Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau wearing a chiffon gown in 1965.

Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
French actresses Jeanne Moreau and Brigitte Bardot answering questions from reporters about their film Viva Maria at Orly Airport on May 26, 1965.

Photo by RDA/Getty Images
French couturiers Pierre Cardin and Yves Saint-Laurent with actress Jeanne Moreau at premiere of ZiziJeanmaire at Casino de Paris February 4, 1970.

Photo by Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau wearing a cowboy hat and smoking a cigarette in Beverly Hills, 1973.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
French actor Jeanne Moreau standing in a crowd and smiling, wearing a colorful silk dress in 1975.

Photo by RDA/Central Press/Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau directing her first film, 'Lumiere' in Paris on August 26th, 1975.

PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau waves at the audience of the Chatelet theater during the 3th Moliere theatre awards ceremony on May 7, 1989.

Photo by Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Vanessa Paradis and Jeanne Moreau at the opening gala of the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 1995.

Photo by Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau at the 48th Cannes Film Festival in 1995.

VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty Images
French actress Jeanne Moreau arrives for a film tribute in her honor at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California in 1998.