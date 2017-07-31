Style Evolution

Jeanne Moreau Through the Years: A Look Back at the Late French Actress's Off-Screen Style On Monday, July 31, 2017, the French actress, singer and director Jeanne Moreau passed away at the age of 89. Throughout her career, she was celebrated for both her work on screen (she won several awards, including a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for Seven Days... Seven Nights and the César Award for Best Actress for The Old Lady Who Walked in the Sea) and her off-duty style. She was a friend and muse of the French fashion designers of the day, and was in a relationship with Pierre Cardin. In honor of Moreau's life, here's a look back at some of the late actress's most iconic moments.