Jeanne Moreau in 1950.
French actress Jeanne Moreau plays the trumpet in Paris with her teacher Miles Davis in 1957.
French actress Jeanne Moreau wearing an embroidered shirt, portrayed sitting by the side on a chair, a striped curtain the background, a telephone and an ashtray on a table next to her, Venice 1958.
French actress Jeanne Moreau stands on a table during a meal at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1958.
Jeanne Moreau in September 1959.
Jeanne Moreau with Van Heflin, Silvana Mangano, and Carla Gravina in Italy in 1959.
French actress Jeanne Moreau at the Chanel boutique in Paris, France, in 1960.
Jeannne Moreau and Florence Malraux at a swimsuit designer Pierre Cardin show in Paris, France, circa 1960.
Actress Jeanne Moreau and film director Jacques Tati at Fiumicino Airport on September 25th, 1961.
French actress Jeanne Moreau with her son Jerome during a visit to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival in May 1961.
Actress Jeanne Moreau at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May 1962.
Pierre Cardin and Jeanne Moreau in Greece in 1962.
Photographers surrounding the French actress Jeanne Moreau, after it was announced she is to marry designer Pierre Cardin on August 6, 1962.
Jeanne Moreau and Francois Truffaut in Rome in 1962.
Jeanne Moreau wearing a diamond print pattern bikini and matching blouse, smiling as she poses by the wheel of a boat, with her arms reaching up over her head, circa 1965.
French actress Jeanne Moreau wearing a chiffon gown in 1965.
French actresses Jeanne Moreau and Brigitte Bardot answering questions from reporters about their film Viva Maria at Orly Airport on May 26, 1965.
French couturiers Pierre Cardin and Yves Saint-Laurent with actress Jeanne Moreau at premiere of ZiziJeanmaire at Casino de Paris February 4, 1970.
French actress Jeanne Moreau wearing a cowboy hat and smoking a cigarette in Beverly Hills, 1973.
French actor Jeanne Moreau standing in a crowd and smiling, wearing a colorful silk dress in 1975.
French actress Jeanne Moreau directing her first film, 'Lumiere' in Paris on August 26th, 1975.
French actress Jeanne Moreau waves at the audience of the Chatelet theater during the 3th Moliere theatre awards ceremony on May 7, 1989.
Vanessa Paradis and Jeanne Moreau at the opening gala of the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 1995.
Jeanne Moreau at the 48th Cannes Film Festival in 1995.
French actress Jeanne Moreau arrives for a film tribute in her honor at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California in 1998.