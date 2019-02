At this point, we may be most used to Julia Roberts hitting the red carpet with sleek, shiny tresses, but it wasn't too long ago when the queen of rom-coms was synonymous with a mane of wild curls. This week, the movie star reverted to the good old days with a perm-like 'do while attending WSJ's Talents & Legends dinner to honor her on-screen son Lucas Hedges . Also this week, Saks Fifth Avenue debuted their new restaurant with the help of Jessica Chastain, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers had one fancy double date in Los Angeles. Here, the best party images of the week.