Julia Roberts Returns To Her Natural, Curly Roots With A Perm-Like Hairstyle

At this point, we may be most used to Julia Roberts hitting the red carpet with sleek, shiny tresses, but it wasn't too long ago when the queen of rom-coms was synonymous with a mane of wild curls. This week, the movie star reverted to the good old days with a perm-like 'do while attending WSJ's Talents & Legends dinner to honor her on-screen son Lucas Hedges. Also this week, Saks Fifth Avenue debuted their new restaurant with the help of Jessica Chastain, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers had one fancy double date in Los Angeles. Here, the best party images of the week.
2019 WSJ. Magazine Talents and Legends Dinner Honoring Lucas Hedges
Stefanie Keenan
1/12

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges attend 2019 WSJ. Magazine Talents and Legends Dinner Honoring Lucas Hedges at Mr Chow on January 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stefanie Keenan
2/12

Lucas Hedges and Elsie Fisher attend 2019 WSJ. Magazine Talents and Legends Dinner Honoring Lucas Hedges at Mr Chow on January 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stefanie Keenan
3/12

Bria Vinaite, Alisha Boe and Laura Harrier attend 2019 WSJ. Magazine Talents and Legends Dinner Honoring Lucas Hedges at Mr Chow on January 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stefanie Keenan
4/12

Kaila Dickson and Stephan James attend 2019 WSJ. Magazine Talents and Legends Dinner Honoring Lucas Hedges at Mr Chow on January 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
5/12

Carolyn Murphy and Joan Smalls attend a preview dinner at L'Avenue at Saks in New York City.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
6/12

Jessica Chastian attends a preview dinner at L'Avenue at Saks in New York City.

Ryan Miller
7/12

Jasmine Tookes arrives at the launch of Fashion and Celebrity Photographer Adam Franzino's MUSES, A Fine Art Photography Exhibition presented by Vernissage Art Advisory and Amethyst Beverage at Milk Studios on January 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Stefanie Keenan
8/12

Kate Bosworth attends Learning Lab Ventures 2019 Gala Presented by Farfetch at Beverly Hills Hotel on January 31, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stefanie Keenan
9/12

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend Learning Lab Ventures 2019 Gala Presented by Farfetch at Beverly Hills Hotel on January 31, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stefanie Keenan
10/12

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers attend Learning Lab Ventures 2019 Gala Presented by Farfetch at Beverly Hills Hotel on January 31, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com
11/12

Bambi Northwood-Blyth attends the 2019 American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York City.

Carl Timpone/BFA.com
12/12

Shanina Shaik attends the 2019 American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York City.

