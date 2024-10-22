The spotlights have barely faded on the spring/summer 2025 runways, but that isn’t stopping the rollout of corresponding campaigns. First up are the resort and the pre-spring collections, here to provide a bit of warmth to the winter months with a taste of what’s to come in the world of fashion. Offerings from brands like Proenza Schouler and Loewe are already on full display, and soon the spring/summer campaigns will be in full swing, with your favorite faces in front of the cameras and the industry’s best photographers behind them, exhibiting the upcoming season’s biggest trends. Check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the season.

Loewe Photograph by Juergen Teller; Courtesy of Loewe Young Hollywood is joined by some unexpected characters in Loewe’s resort 2025 campaign. Unlikely combinations are on display as Ayo Edebiri demands attention away from a scrum of rugby players and Leo Woodall stands tall next to an armor-clad knight. The pairings are odd and spontaneous, sparking friction, but also a laugh.

Loewe Photograph by Juergen Teller; Courtesy of Loewe Baby Reindeer star and creator Richard Gadd is being stalked by a giant squash in Loewe’s cheeky campaign.

Loewe Photograph by Juergen Teller; Courtesy of Loewe As has become something of a tradition, Anderson cast an unexpected icon in his latest Loewe campaign. Following int he footsteps of the late Dame Maggie Smith, the 89-year-old artist Rose Wylie stepped in front of the camera.