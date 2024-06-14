Nicholas Galitzine Is Prepared for a Summer Outdoors in Fendi’s New Campaign

All eyes are on Fendi’s global menswear ambassadors in the brand’s new fall/winter 2024-25 campaign. There is nowhere to hide on the sleek glass-and-metal set designed by Italian artist Nico Vascellari, leaving actors Nicholas Galitzine and Zhang Ruoyun—and the clothes they’re wearing—at the center of attention.

Two styles are shown off on the respective men, with Galitzine portraying a more outdoorsy look in a canvas jacket with a corduroy collar and his Siesta bag—the perfect high-fashion impromptu pillow for a glam-camping endeavor. Ruoyun, meanwhile, embraces a look that might be more at home in a big city—a wool suit and the Peekaboo ISeeU bag, big and intimidating in its slate gray colorway. The two men, together, prove the versatility of not only the Fendi man, but Silvia Venturini Fendi’s latest collection.