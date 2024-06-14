THIS JUST IN

Nicholas Galitzine Is Prepared for a Summer Outdoors in Fendi’s New Campaign

Plus more of the standout ads of the season.

Courtesy of Fendi

It’s never too early to start preparing for the cold months ahead in the fall and winter. In fact, the fashion world long ago determined that the beginning of summer is the best time to focus on outerwear and knits. Because while the temperature is still currently on the rise, the fall and winter 2024 campaigns are rolling out, as a reminder that colder days are always in our future. This season is no different, and Fendi is already preparing for those autumn camping trips to see the leaves change, or those late nights in the city when you need a lightweight jacket to get you through. And, undoubtedly, more brands will soon follow with sweater-weather inspiration and campaigns filled with your favorite faces shot by the moment’s hottest photographers. So, check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the season.

Courtesy of Fendi

All eyes are on Fendi’s global menswear ambassadors in the brand’s new fall/winter 2024-25 campaign. There is nowhere to hide on the sleek glass-and-metal set designed by Italian artist Nico Vascellari, leaving actors Nicholas Galitzine and Zhang Ruoyun—and the clothes they’re wearing—at the center of attention.

Two styles are shown off on the respective men, with Galitzine portraying a more outdoorsy look in a canvas jacket with a corduroy collar and his Siesta bag—the perfect high-fashion impromptu pillow for a glam-camping endeavor. Ruoyun, meanwhile, embraces a look that might be more at home in a big city—a wool suit and the Peekaboo ISeeU bag, big and intimidating in its slate gray colorway. The two men, together, prove the versatility of not only the Fendi man, but Silvia Venturini Fendi’s latest collection.