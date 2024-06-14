Nicholas Galitzine Is Prepared for a Summer Outdoors in Fendi’s New Campaign
Plus more of the standout ads of the season.
It’s never too early to start preparing for the cold months ahead in the fall and winter. In fact, the fashion world long ago determined that the beginning of summer is the best time to focus on outerwear and knits. Because while the temperature is still currently on the rise, the fall and winter 2024 campaigns are rolling out, as a reminder that colder days are always in our future. This season is no different, and Fendi is already preparing for those autumn camping trips to see the leaves change, or those late nights in the city when you need a lightweight jacket to get you through. And, undoubtedly, more brands will soon follow with sweater-weather inspiration and campaigns filled with your favorite faces shot by the moment’s hottest photographers. So, check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the season.