For Sydney Sweeney, an afternoon of business meetings doesn’t call for CEO skirt suits or chic tailoring. Rather, the actress followed in the footsteps Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sienna Miller over the weekend with a Boho-inspired look straight from the Paris runways.

Sweeney was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday wearing a full outfit from Chemena Kamali’s debut fall 2024 collection for Chloé. Her dress, a nude ruffled mini, featured a thigh-high silhouette and whimsical, extra long sleeves. On top, the actress layered a cropped poncho jacket that finished off near her waist. Sweeney amped up her ‘fit with over-the-knee, thigh-length black boots. She held an oversize monochrome Miu Miu bag in her hand to, perhaps, toting her business essentials. Sweeney finished off her look with tousled bombshell hair, a nude lip, and sun-kissed skin.

Recently, Sweeney has indulged in more typically “summer” style moments like an itsy bitsy bandana bikini set and a red hot mesh bag. And while her Chloé layering experiment could have worked just as well for fall, the nostalgic Boho trend has been picking up momentum over the past months.

Working with the stylist Molly Dickson, Sweeney switched up her Chloé runway look by opting for statement black boots instead of flats and minimal accessories.

Boho fashion—think the Olsen twins or Serena van der Woodsen—has been all the rage recently and Kamali’s fall Chloé collection has been the go-to choice for stars. During her Twisters press tour, Daisy Edgar-Jones wore three Boho-tinged Chloé looks—a baby blue maxi dress, a sheer lace top, and a spaghetti strap mini dress that mimicked the ruffled silhouette of Sweeney’s latest outfit. On the red carpet, the nostalgic style has been co-signed by everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Sienna Miller and even Zendaya who wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli number in March.

Depending on your place of employment, most couldn’t get away with wearing a flesh-tone fairy dress for an afternoon of business meetings. Still, with her latest off-duty moment, Sweeney has proved the true versatility of the Boho trend. The throwback style functions just as well during the peak of summer as it does a Parisian winter—right when Kamali originally unveiled this Chloé collection.