Daisy Edgar-Jones's Breezy Mini Dress Forecasts a Boho Resurgence

In February, Chemena Kamali’s debut collection for Chloé set off Boho resurgence that’s taken hold of the celebrity crowd. Now, that resurgence just earned yet another major co-sign from Daisy Edgar-Jones. Yesterday, the actress brought a handful of key Boho details to her Twisters press tour style.

Edgar-Jones stepped out in New York City while wearing a full look from Kamali’s fall 2024 runway show for Chloé. She kicked things off with a wispy mini dress that featured a ruffled neckline and thin spaghetti straps. Edgar-Jones layered a series of gilded pendant necklaces atop her dress and sported one of the French label’s oversize hobo bags. Instead of the platform wedges that went viral at Kamali’s fall show, Edgar-Jones preferred to wear the designer’s “Judith” clogs. Her shoes were punctuated by an almond-shape toe, gold studs, and an open back. The actress topped off her outfit with a coral lip, a pair of tiny black shades, and the perfect tousled Boho curls to match.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the day, Edgar-Jones switched out her frilly mini in favor of a darker Chloé look. She paired a patterned, semi-sheer blouse with 2000s-style straight leg pants. Jewelry (and her curls) were kept the same, but the actress did change her clogs for a pair of studded black slip-ons.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Since taking the reins at Chloé, Kamali has already earned quite the cohort of celebrity endorsements. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Greta Gerwig have sported her designs on the red carpet and OG Boho girl Sienna Miller has worn the French brand almost exclusively over the past few months. And while Edgar-Jones might be in full promo mode for her latest project, with plenty of on-theme fashion to match, her embrace of Kamali’s Chloé feels like a natural one.

Even when she has dabbled in more on-the-nose method dressing moments for Twisters (like the wind-blown Westwood dress she wore in London) there’s still a hint of whimsy similar to that of her latest two outfits.

Boho is back—not like we need a reminder, though.