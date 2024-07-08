Sydney Sweeney Wore an Itsy Bitsy, Teeny Weeny Bandana Set

Who doesn’t love a matching set? Actor Sydney Sweeney did a photoshoot for social media this weekend, seemingly as she prepared for a day at the beach. The Euphoria star went “girl next door” mode in the paisley print ensemble. If only she had a matching head scarf, she would have been fully on board with “yoo-hoo, boys” summer.

A longtime fan of Miu Miu, the star wore a bandana print bandeau top and short, bubble mini skirt — the top is knotted in the back. Both pieces are brown, featuring fairly minimal branding. They were matched with the actual bandana, tied on to the handle of Sweeney’s oversized tan canvas bag. That accessory featured brown leather straps and is the company’s Ivy canvas bag.

For the shoot, Sweeney went sans shoes which, when taken in consideration with the tousled, wavy hair, just doubled down on the beach vibes. The bandana look was styled by Sweeney’s collaborator Molly Dickson. Dickson also works with Camila Mendes, Lana Del Rey, and Lucy Hale among others.

“I don’t do mirror selfies often but when I do they are chaotic,” she wrote in the caption.

The Anyone But You star recently wore Miu Miu at the Met Gala. That event called for much more than the breezy, carefree dress code of the beach so she wore a frothy light blue gown and a short black wig. She also opted for the no pants trend in May, wearing embellished hot pants from Miu Miu to watch the brand’s fall 2024 show.