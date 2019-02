If there ever was a time for celebrities to let their freak flags fly online, then we are living in a golden era, and we have Instagram to thank for that. For example, Julia Roberts has only been on Instagram for a few months , but she has already proven that she knows how to celebrate a centesimal social media post, this time by sharing a selfie of herself spelunking in an ice cave. This week, Diane Keaton demonstrated her affection for performance art, Nick Jonas got competitive with his wife (and their wax figures), Mark Ruffalo told a major dad joke, and Jennifer Garner gave a giant penguin a bath, for reasons yet to be disclosed. The weirdest and wildest posts from celebrities ranging from Paris Hilton to Sir Ian McKellan on Instagram this week, here.