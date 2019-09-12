NYFW

How Justine Skye Got Ready for the Michael Kors Spring 2020 Show

For many seasons, Justine Skye has become a New York Fashion Week mainstay, with this season being no exception. The singer took some exclusive photos before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2020 runway show for her NYFW diary and she did not disappoint. There were pre-show glam sessions, shenanigans, and of course, since the Kors show did boast a star-studded front row, there were some celebrity sightings and run-ins backstage. See more exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of Skye's Fashion Week diary, here.
&quot;Up early getting ready for the Michael Kors show.&quot; Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
Tomas Herold
1/12

"Up early getting ready for the Michael Kors show." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

Tomas Herold
2/12

"My publicist Savoy helping me get ready. He always has something funny to say." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

Photo courtesy of Justine Skye for W Magazine.
3/12

"Really loving this look from Michael Kors." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

Tomas Herold
4/12

"Nude details." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

Tomas Herold
5/12

"All dressed and ready to go." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

Tomas Herold
6/12

"When your outfit matches your ticket." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

Tomas Herold
7/12

"The look you give when your publicist says he isn't coming to an event with you because he has a massage appointment." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

8/12

"Had to stop at Michael Kors's photobooth. The theme is American Pie!" Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

9/12

"Time to get my seat. Excited to see the new collection." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

10/12

"Meeting Michael Kors for the first time backstage after the show." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

11/12

"Ran into actress Kate Hudson backstage!" Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

Tomas Herold
12/12

"Off to the next show!" Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.

Keywords

Justine SkyeNyfwMichael Kors