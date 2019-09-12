"Up early getting ready for the Michael Kors show." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"My publicist Savoy helping me get ready. He always has something funny to say." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"Really loving this look from Michael Kors." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"Nude details." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"All dressed and ready to go." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"When your outfit matches your ticket." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"The look you give when your publicist says he isn't coming to an event with you because he has a massage appointment." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"Had to stop at Michael Kors's photobooth. The theme is American Pie!" Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"Time to get my seat. Excited to see the new collection." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"Meeting Michael Kors for the first time backstage after the show." Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"Ran into actress Kate Hudson backstage!" Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.
"Off to the next show!" Photo courtesy of Tomas Herold for W Magazine.