For many seasons, Justine Skye has become a New York Fashion Week mainstay, with this season being no exception. The singer took some exclusive photos before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2020 runway show for her NYFW diary and she did not disappoint. There were pre-show glam sessions, shenanigans, and of course, since the Kors show did boast a star-studded front row , there were some celebrity sightings and run-ins backstage. See more exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of Skye's Fashion Week diary, here.