Kate Upton Is Really Making A Push For Maternity Suits

After a celebrity announces her pregnancy, you can usually count on a solid six months of flowing dresses and boho-inspired looks. Well, not so for Kate Upton. After revealing that she is pregnant with her first child last week, the model stepped out publicly twice——first at Miami Swim Week for a Sports Illustrated event, and then at the MLB All Star Game—with nary an empire waist in sight. Instead: two perfectly tailored suits, truly making the case for a new type of maternity look. Also this week, Cher returned to the red carpet for the premiere of Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out for a label launch, Natalie Dormer and Liv Tyler revealed themselves as particularly chic motorsport fans, and Gwyneth Paltrow hosted goop’s annual Summer Soiree event at goop Sag Harbor. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at PARAISO During Miami Swim Week, W South Beach - Model Casting Call Day 2
Alexander Tamargo
1/17

Kate Upton attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at PARAISO During Miami Swim Week, W South Beach - Model Casting Call Day 2 at The W Hotel South Beach on July 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

Mike Lawrie
2/17

Kate Upton attends the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard red carpet at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Rodin Eckenroth
3/17

Maia Mitchell, Elijah Bynum, Alex Roe, and Maika Monroe pose for portrait at the screening of A24's "Hot Summer Nights" afterparty on July 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

David M. Benett
4/17

Natalie Dormer and Liv Tyler attend the Formula E 1920's cocktail party hosted by Liv Tyler on the eve of the final race of the 2017/18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship on July 14, 2018 in New York City.

David M. Benett
5/17

Lottie Moss attends the Emporio Armani Fragrance 'Stronger With You' party at Roast on July 18, 2018 in London, England.

Phil Faraone/VMN18
6/17

Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Demi Moore, Marlene Willis and Scout LaRue Willis attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Han Myung-Gu
7/17

Barbara Palvin attends during a promotional event for the 'GIORGIO ARMANI' Beauty on July 13, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea.

Eamonn M. McCormack
8/17

Lily James, Cher and Amanda Seyfried attend the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" world premiere at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on July 16, 2018 in London, England.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
9/17

Dylan Lauren and Paul Arrouet attend as Dom Perignon hosted a Bastille Day dinner at hot restaurant Moby’s, on the water in East Hampton.

10/17

Georgia May Jagger attends the Volcom Miami Swim Week Cocktail Event in Miami, Florida.

Paul Bruinooge
11/17

Tina Fey and Ashley Park attend Lionsgate With The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "Blindspotting"at the Angelika Film Center in New York.

Paul Bruinooge
12/17

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal attend Lionsgate With The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "Blindspotting" at the Angelika Film Center in New York.

13/17

John Slattery attends the Surfrider Foundation's One Ocean event in Montauk, NY.

Hannah Thomson
14/17

Gwyneth Paltrow attends goop’s annual Summer Soiree event at goop Sag Harbor.

Sylvain Gaboury
15/17

Genevieve Jones and Peter Brant Jr. attend Sony Pictures Hosts A Special Screening Of "The Equalizer 2" at the Oyster Bar at The Roxy Cinema.

Sylvain Gaboury
16/17

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl attend Sony Pictures Hosts A Special Screening Of "The Equalizer 2" at the Oyster Bar at The Roxy Cinema.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
17/17

Kelly Ripa, Lizzie Tisch, Sarah Jessica Parker attend the launch of LTD by Lizzie Tisch in Bridgehampton, New York.

