Kate Upton Is Really Making A Push For Maternity Suits

After a celebrity announces her pregnancy, you can usually count on a solid six months of flowing dresses and boho-inspired looks. Well, not so for Kate Upton. After revealing that she is pregnant with her first child last week, the model stepped out publicly twice——first at Miami Swim Week for a Sports Illustrated event, and then at the MLB All Star Game—with nary an empire waist in sight. Instead: two perfectly tailored suits, truly making the case for a new type of maternity look. Also this week, Cher returned to the red carpet for the premiere of Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out for a label launch, Natalie Dormer and Liv Tyler revealed themselves as particularly chic motorsport fans, and Gwyneth Paltrow hosted goop’s annual Summer Soiree event at goop Sag Harbor. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.