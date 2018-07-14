Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Kate Upton Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Baby fever just continues to strike in Hollywood: 26-year-old model Kate Upton is pregnant! She and her husband, 35-year-old Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child together.

Upton announced the news with a simple Instagram picture of herself in a red pantsuit and sunglasses on a balcony overlooking the water, posted with the caption "#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️" She also tagged her husband right on her baby bump, which, cute. Verlander has yet to publicly comment on the announcement, but we're pretty sure he also knows about the baby.

Loading

View on Instagram

According to E News, Upton "is currently in Miami to mentor models taking part in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's #SISwimSearch event."

In addition to her modeling, you may recognize Upton as the face of the ubiquitous Game of War app ads. Motherhood should come easily to a woman used to saving the world (or whatever it is you do on that game).

Upton and Verlander have been married since last November, when they wed in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. It was only days after the Astros won the World Series for the first time in the franchise's history. Sweet November, indeed. She (finally!) posted photos from the event on Instagram in March:

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Back in May, Upton told People that Verlander was "her perfect partner." Congratulations to the pair.

Related: Kate Upton Says Guess' Paul Marciano Repeatedly Sexually Harassed Her, Called Her a "Fat Pig" and Fired Her

Keywords

Kate Upton

Most Popular

RELATED
FashionKate Upton Is Pregnant With Her First Child
CultureKendall Jenner Reportedly Wants Nothing to Do With …
CultureCandice Swanepoel Is Not Here for the Internet Trol…