Kate Upton Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Baby fever just continues to strike in Hollywood: 26-year-old model Kate Upton is pregnant! She and her husband, 35-year-old Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child together.

Upton announced the news with a simple Instagram picture of herself in a red pantsuit and sunglasses on a balcony overlooking the water, posted with the caption "#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️" She also tagged her husband right on her baby bump, which, cute. Verlander has yet to publicly comment on the announcement, but we're pretty sure he also knows about the baby.

Loading View on Instagram

According to E News , Upton "is currently in Miami to mentor models taking part in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's #SISwimSearch event."

In addition to her modeling, you may recognize Upton as the face of the ubiquitous Game of War app ads. Motherhood should come easily to a woman used to saving the world (or whatever it is you do on that game).

Upton and Verlander have been married since last November, when they wed in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. It was only days after the Astros won the World Series for the first time in the franchise's history. Sweet November, indeed. She (finally!) posted photos from the event on Instagram in March:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Back in May, Upton told People that Verlander was "her perfect partner." Congratulations to the pair.

Related: Kate Upton Says Guess' Paul Marciano Repeatedly Sexually Harassed Her, Called Her a "Fat Pig" and Fired Her