Three days before the release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again , in which she makes a platinum-blonde cameo as Meryl Streep 's mom and Amanda Seyfried 's glamorous grandma Ruby, Cher announced that she would soon be releasing her own ABBA covers album—one that, in fact, she's already made.

"After I did ‘Fernando,' I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” she said in an appearance on the Today Show , referring to the song she sings in the film with, well, Fernando, played by Andy García. "It’s not what you would think of when you think of ABBA, ’cause I did it in a different way," she added, without alluding to any sort of release date, though taking care to mention that she'd had some help from the movie's producer Judy Craymer. (No doubt in part because the first film exhausted pretty much all of ABBA's hits, meaning the producers had to dig for some of the band's deep cuts.)

That "big news," as the show dramatically announced it in all-caps golden letters, might not be the best for ABBA, seeing as it'll likely steal the thunder from the group's public reunion, complete with new releases, for the first time in 35 years . Cher didn't get into that, though she was more than happy to discuss the film, which marked her first return to acting in too many "elephant or dog years or something" for her to remember. (For the record, it's been seven.) The two-time Oscar winner decided to seize the opportunity, though, because she's been such a "huge fan" of the Broadway version of the musical, which she's seen three times and on occasion "danc[ed] in the aisles with everybody."

Apparently, she loves the film, too, both because it "shows women being in control of their life," and because filming it was "one of the most extraordinary adventures of [her] life." "Everyone was so gracious and they just loved me," she said, adding that "Meryl was hiding when I was doing 'Fernando.'"

Streep definitely came out of hiding, though, at the film's world premiere on Monday night, where she gave Cher a full-on kiss on the lips on the red carpet. Cher later returned the love via her platform: an emoji-filled tweet, along with a reply to a fan who tweeted a GIF of another of the pair's past kisses, in which she described Streep as "THE WOMAN I ADORE."

Pinterest Cher and Meryl Streep on the red carpet of the world premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London, July 2018. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The pair actually appeared in another film together, Silkwood , in 1983—a fact that supports Cher's claim on the Today Show that she isn't reinventing herself; she's actually been "exactly the same person [she] was when [she] was, like, four years old." As she put it: "I was Cher, but people didn't know it."

Related: Cher's Review of The Cher Show Is the Most Cher Thing Ever