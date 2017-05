If you call the phone numbers printed across Kendall + Kylie 's new t-shirts, you'll reach either a voicemail recording from Kendall Jenner, in which she prompts you to leave a message after the beep, or a prank "Hello," from Kylie Jenner, that you might mistake for a real connection. It's a clever and fun engagement experiment in conjunction with the second drop from their eponymous label, which they launched previously at New York Fashion Week Spring 2016. Each season, Kendall + Kylie release items that both define trends and respond to the ones they've either seen or worn themselves on the runways. For example, Drop2 includes latex dresses, early 2000s-style denim mini skirts, and baseball hats bearing popular internet phrases such as: "Sh-t is lit." The Jenner sisters were also inspired by their favorite sci-fi movie, The Matrix, which is a particularly fitting choice for the two viral stars. See every look from Kendall + Kylie's second collection, here.