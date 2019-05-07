Met Gala 2019

Exclusive: See How Kendall Jenner Got Ready For the 2019 Met Gala

It was hard to miss Kendall Jenner on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, thanks to her bright orange, feathered Versace dress—a tribute to what "camp" means to the model. "This year’s theme really gave me permission to think outside of the box and explore what fashion can be—not what we already think it is," she said on Monday at the Mark Hotel, as she prepared for the big night. "It’s really freeing to be able express your own interpretation of a theme. It was an opportunity to be creative with my look in a way I never have before." Naturally, no major look is complete without some major jewels, which Jenner had in spades—specifically, a 2019 Tiffany Blue Book Collection necklace featuring 19 topaz totaling over 75 carats and over 40 white diamonds. "The minute I saw this necklace, I knew I had to find some way to incorporate it into tonight’s look," she said. "I've been working with Tiffany & Co. for a while now and knew right away that I wanted something truly unique for Met." It was certainly a standout for Jenner, who has now seen her fair share of Met Galas over the years. But who was she was looking forward to seeing this year? Lady Gaga, of course. Here, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how Jenner got ready for the 2019 Met Gala, in photographs by her close friend Renell Medrano.
Kendall Jenner getting ready with Tiffany &amp; Co. for the 2019 Met Gala on May 6th, 2019. Photograph courtesy of Renell Medrano.
Keywords

Kendall JennerMet Gala