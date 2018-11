The Kennedys are perhaps America's most beloved and influential political dynasty, beginning even before John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis captured the nation's hearts and minds during his short presidency. Every year between 1947 and 2011, and then from 2013 onwards, at least one Kennedy family member has held federal elective office. That's more than a quarter of the nation's existence with a Kennedy at the helm. And while most have gone into politics and public service, they've also entered the popular culture consciousness as well. Maria Shriver, for example, the daughter of Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy, married Arnold Schwarzenegger (and their daughter, Katherine Schwarzegger, might be one day be headed down the aisle with Chris Pratt ). And the next generation of Millennial Kennedy scions are taking the social scene by storm, including Jack Schlossberg , who attended the Met Gala with his mother, Caroline Kennedy, in 2018. Plus, Patrick Schwarzenegger dated Miley Cyrus, Conor Kennedy dated Taylor Swift, and Kyra Kennedy parties with Gaia Matisse . In sum, the Kennedy family has experienced a tragic amount of loss and scandal, but they've also made more positive contributions to society than the Kardashians, Jenners, Hiltons, Trumps—name any name—combined. Here, on what would have been John F. Kennedy, Jr.'s 68th birthday, a deeper look at one of America's most iconic families.