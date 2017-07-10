Keri Russell's Ever-Changing Hairstyles Through the Years, From Felicity to The Americans

Showing off her famous blonde curls, Russell attended the Sheenway School and Cultural Center honoring Congresswoman Maxine Waters in 1994.
Keeping her curls shoulder length with rosy cheeks and glossy mauve lip, Russell looked youthful at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1999.
At the Eighth Annual MTV Movie Awards in 1999, Russell hit the red carpet looking fresh faced with her hair in a messy top knot.
Russell debuted her freshly chopped curls with a glossy nude lip at the The 52nd Annual Emmy Awards in 2000.
Glowing at the 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2002, the actress wore her hair in a simple, side-parted bun with a golden smoky eye and a satin red lip.
Russell transformed her bouncy curls into soft, swept over waves at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2003.
With luminous skin and tousled highlighted curls, Russell attended the 15th Annual Glamour "Women of the Year" Awards in 2004.
At the 2005 Tony Awards in New York City, Russell wore her hair in a elegant up do with loose curls framing her face paired with a satin red lip.
The actress showed off her natural beauty with naturally tousled waves, dewy skin and a sheer pink lip at the 16th Annual Los Angeles Beat the Odds Awards in 2006.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Bedtime Stories in 2008, Russell wore her brunette bob in soft, voluminous curls with a light grey smoky eye and a satin berry lip.
Looking simple, yet chic, Russell's "barely there" makeup look paired perfectly with her swept back up do at the The 80th Annual Academy Awards in 2008.
Russell wore her hair in a playful, tousled top knot with a hint of cream blush on the cheeks at the screening of Leaves of Grass film in New York City in 2010.
Wearing her hair side-parted in sleek waves with a bold, hot pink lip, Russell looked sutnning at the screening of Austenland in 2013.
Russell looked rocker chic with her bold navy blue smoky eye and natural waves at The Americans panel during 2013 PaleyFest.
Wearing her hair in beachy side waves with sun-kissed skin and coral red lip, Russell looked easy and breezy at the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in 2014.
Russell wore her dark brunette locks in a tousled up do with an exaggerated cat eye and bold red lip at the 66th Annual Writers Guild Awards in 2014.
At an event in Paris in 2015, Russell channeled a French girl wearing her hair in a top knot with side swept bangs, a soft brown smoky eye and a satin red lip.
Russell wpre her hair in a sleek low bun with a dramatic navy blue and jade green smoky eye at the Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2015.
Wearing her shoulder-length locks sleek straight, Russell wears a burgundy lip with a light silver smoky eye at The Americans season 4 premiere in New York City in 2016.
Keeping her hair in a simple, middle-parted up do while pairing a matte red lip with her red ensemble, Russell looked glamorous at the 70th Annual Tony Awards in 2016.
At the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Russell opted for an edgier look wearing her hair in a tousled low pony with an exaggerated cat eye.
Russell looked radiant at the Metropolitan Opera House's 2016-2017 Season Opening performance with her hair in an elegant up do, a natural eye and a sheer pink lip.