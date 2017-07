Keri Russell's Ever-Changing Hairstyles Through the Years, From Felicity to The Americans

From her voluminous, bouncy blonde curls from the Mickey Mouse Club days to her soft brunette wave in The Americans, actress Keri Russell has proven that she is the ultimate hair chameleon. Whether she is transforming for a role or walking the red carpet, the Golden Globe winner has worn various hairstyles and lengths ranging from blonde to auburn to dark brunette and every shade in between. And although the natural beauty keeps her look fairly simple, she isn't afraid to play up her look with a dramatic navy blue smoky eye or burgundy lip. Here, we take a look back at Russell's best beauty moments on the red carpet.