Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Marcus Mumford and More of the Famous Guests at Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding in Aberdeen, Scotland

On Saturday, June 23rd, Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married at Wardhill Castle, her family's estate in Aberdeen, Scotland. Castmates Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke were all in attendance, along with musicians Marcus Mumford, Jason Mumford and Ben Lovett; actor Ben Aldridge; Rose Leslie’s dad Sebastian Arbuthnot-Leslie, who owns the castle where the wedding is taking place; and Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly. See photos of all the guests here.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wedding
Jane Barlow - PA Images
1/11

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, after their wedding. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images
2/11

Rose Leslie with her father Sebastian Leslie arrive at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for her wedding ceremony with Game Of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.

Mark R. Milan
3/11

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams arriving at Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne for the wedding of Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark R. Milan/GC Images)

Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images
4/11

Actors Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke arrive at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for the wedding ceremony of their Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, June 2018.

Jane Barlow - PA Images
5/11

Actor Jack Donnelly arrives with partner Malin Akerman at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for the wedding ceremony of Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jane Barlow - PA Images
6/11

Rose Leslie's mother Candida Leslie at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for the wedding of her daughter, Rose Leslie ,and Kit Harington. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

Mark R. Milan
7/11

Kit Harrington departing Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne after their wedding on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark R. Milan/GC Images)

Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images
8/11

Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for the wedding ceremony of his Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, June 2018.

Mark R. Milan
9/11

Ben Aldridge arriving at Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne for the wedding of Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark R. Milan/GC Images)

Mark R. Milan
10/11

Marcus Mumford arriving at Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne for the wedding of Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark R. Milan/GC Images)

Mark R. Milan
11/11

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie departing Rayne Church in Kirkton on Rayne after their wedding on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark R. Milan/GC Images)

