On Saturday, June 23rd, Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married at Wardhill Castle, her family's estate in Aberdeen, Scotland. Castmates Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke were all in attendance, along with musicians Marcus Mumford, Jason Mumford and Ben Lovett; actor Ben Aldridge; Rose Leslie’s dad Sebastian Arbuthnot-Leslie, who owns the castle where the wedding is taking place; and Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly. See photos of all the guests here.