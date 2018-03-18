A Guide to the Korean Beauty Experts You Should Follow on Instagram

The wonderful wide-ranging world of Korean beauty, or k-beauty, can be overwhelming and a little daunting. Fortunately, some of Seoul's top bloggers are making it a little bit easier by sharing everything from their customized personal skincare routines to through product reviews--right on Instagram. From Soko Glam founder Charlotte Cho, who writes about all the latest products from Seoul, to Fifty Shades of Snail blogger Jude Choa, who can teach you how to enhance your skincare routine, here is a guide to the 9 Korean beauty experts who you should be following now.
@sarah_glow
@sarah_glow
1/9

@sarah_glow

Sarah Lee, the co-founder of the Glow Recipe, is a devotee of sheet masks for dewy, hydrated skin.

@thebeautywolf
2/9

@thebeautywolf

Coco Park, the skincare enthusiast behind the blog The Beauty Wolf, always shares her latest skincare finds.

@ohmyglossblog
3/9

@ohmyglossblog

Based in Seoul, beauty blogger Sarah Oh is full of tips about makeup and skincare.

@charlottejcho
4/9

@charlottejcho

Soko Glam co-founder Charlotte Cho loves sharing her finds from Seoul.

@snowwhiteandtheasianpear
5/9

@snowwhiteandtheasianpear

Snow White and The Asian Pear offers guidance on customizing your personal K-Beauty routines with detailed guides.

@aliciayoon212
6/9

@aliciayoon212

Keep up with the esthetician turned beauty CEO Alicia Yoon's best beauty tips.

@christine_glow
7/9

@christine_glow

Christine Chang, co-founder of Glow Recipe, is all about masking on the go.

@fiddysnails
8/9

@fiddysnails

Beauty blogger Jude Chao uses her blog, Fifty Shades of Snail, to give you the k-beauty skincare basics.

@sokobeauty
9/9

@sokobeauty

Soko Beauty's Elisa posts video tutorials and products reviews will help you narrow your skincare must haves.

Keywords

K BeautyKorean Beauty