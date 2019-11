A Visual Appreciation of Kristen Stewart's Refusal to Wear a Shirt

When critics started saying that the new Charlie's Angels reboot, which hit theaters on Friday, is actually worth your time , it came as something of a revelation. There was nothing very surprising, though, about where they were directing the bulk of their praise: towards Kristen Stewart . She is reliably as entertaining on-screen as she is off it. Observe no further than the looks she's worn throughout the film's press tour, which fashion Twitter has been following with baited breath. To that, it's not just about what Stewart is sporting, but what she isn't: a shirt—at least in the classic sense of the word. The 29-year-old actor has been testing its limits for a full three years now, ever since she turned up on the red carpet of a New York Film Festival premiere in an unbuttoned blazer, matching red trousers, and absolutely nothing else. Behold her bare torso in all its glory, from that historic day right up to the present, here.