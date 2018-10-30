"I felt it was important to include at least one traditional hat, this one by far is my favorite. The vinyl material and lace up detail have a very avant-garde affect."
Buy Now: Vinyl Witch Hat, $18, Amazon.com.
"If you’re the spell casting type, a pentagram is a must. These earrings have a clean design design and are about 2” in size."
Buy now: Pentagram earrings, $9, Amazon.com.
"While looking for decorative necklaces I came across this victorian collar, which is such a chic alternative to a choker! It would be a great accessory for any black lace ensemble."
Buy now: Victorian collar, $39, Amazon.com.
"When I think witch I jump pretty quickly to patent leather. These sky high Pleaser platforms would look amazing paired with a dramatic victorian hoop skirt. I think SJP would agree."
Buy now: Pleaser patent leather boots, $90, Amazon.com.
"I really don’t know anything about reading Tarot Cards, but the graphics on this set are beautiful! I’m sure there is a drinking game or Youtube tutorial that would turn this into an excellent addition to any party."
Buy now: Tarot cards, $16, Amazon.com.
"There’s a whole spread of Rodarte-esque button downs available on Amazon, and thought it was important to include a more demure option to counteract all the leather. If you’re the Elphaba type this is a great piece. "
Buy now: Victorian blouse, $22, Amazon.
"I think granny boots have a lot of potential and are often overlooked! Worn with trousers or a dress, I love anything that laces up. "
Buy now: Granny lace-up boots, $41, Amazon.com.
"This robe is simply beautiful, and is available in any color you could possibly want! Perfect for the host of an old Hollywood themed seance."
Buy Now: Marabou robe, $125, Amazon.com.
"These are a classic. I would love to see them styled with a high heel and anklet."
Buy now: Striped socks, $6, Amazon.com.
"In an attempt to find a pair of Peggy Guggenheim glasses, I came across this glitter bat shades! The shape is very striking and apt for a Saint Laurent-obsessed witch."
Buy now: Bat glasses, $13, Amazon.com.
"I love the simplicity of these spiderweb false eyelashes. They have an architectural minimalism to them, with a hint of kitsch."
Buy now: Spider eyelashes, $11, Amazon.com.
"These are pretty insane looking, and I doubt very functional. Regardless, it’s such an amazing accessory!"
Buy now: Pointed finger gloves, $23, Amazon.com.
"Under-busts are amazing in that they can transform any shapeless dress into a sexy one! It’s a great styling piece with endless applications."
Buy now: Patent corset, $17, Amazon.com.