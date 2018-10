Like many fellow fashion stylists prepping for a shoot, Keely Murphy would scroll through the likes of Etsy Amazon , or eBay, in an attempt to unearth those random vintage or hand-made pieces that really set the tone and feeling of a fashion shoot. But, needless to say, Amazon is quite the behemoth, and digging through all the site has to offer might actually be more daunting that sifting through your local Goodwill. Soon after, a friend noticed all of the goods Murphy had discovered, and prompted her to spill her 'secrets,' and thus, @FashionSecrets93 was born. Now, with 20K followers and counting, it seems as though Murphy has, as they say, found a niche in the market. While she says that vintage collecting is her true passion, "I have a lot of fun with it, and am happy that people can use it as a shopping resource." Here, in honor of W's Witch Week, Murphy has used her Amazon prowess to curate a selection of last minute Halloween -costume necessities, all available on Amazon.