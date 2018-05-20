Destinations

10 Last-Minute Memorial Day Getaways It is official: Summer starts next weekend, and that means the season of escaping your current situation swings into high gear. Before launching into a desperate attempt to find someplace—any place—near a body of water, check our guide to last-minute Memorial Day weekend getaways. For those craving an all-American summer kickoff, there is still availability in one of our favorite hotels on Nantucket, the White Elephant, as well as at a bayside motel in Montauk. Still not warm enough for you on the East Coast? Escape to someplace tropic, like beautiful Harbour Island, in the Bahamas, or Isla Holbox, off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The long weekend is also a great excuse to explore a city you've never been to. Book a quick last-minute trip to New Orleans or UNESCO World Heritage Site San Miguel de Allende, or skip across the pond to Barcelona. Crossing coasts isn't so bad when you don't have to be in the office on Monday: New Yorkers should opt for a last-minute getaway to Sonoma Valley, and West Coasters should book a trip to New York before the weather gets too hot and sticky. For those feeling super indulgent, treat yourself to a weekend escape to romantic Ravello, on the Amalfi Coast, in Italy. We're especially enamored with Palazzo Avino, a 12th-century palace turned luxe hotel. Nothing like kicking off the summer season with a seaside Sbagliato. Book your last-minute Memorial Day weekend getaway now or forever hold your peace—these 10 hot spots are going quick.